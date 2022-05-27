Service and sacrifice. You can’t have one without the other, especially when it comes to the military.
On Monday we observe Memorial Day. You really can’t call it a celebration; it’s a remembrance. It’s a solemn day to remember those who gave their lives in defense of our country. Their service resulted in the ultimate sacrifice. Not only did they sacrifice their lives, they sacrificed everything they could have been and ever dreamed of. Their families stoically and proudly suffer that sacrifice, as do we all. The words “thank you” just don’t seem adequate to convey gratitude for what these brave men and women have done.
I never served in the military, but many friends and family have. My father served in the Air Force for four years in the early 1960s. I watched as my late brother Don went into the Navy and served four years, and several more in the reserves after that. It was the best thing he ever did in life.
My cousin Rich, who was a scrawny kid with a tough-guy attitude, joined the Marines and became a tough guy with a humble attitude. He proudly served 20 years, including stints in the Middle East. Our great-grandfather came to this county from Sweden and served briefly in the Spanish-American War. My brother-in-law, Lt. Col. Brandon Moore, is a career Army chaplain who also served in the Middle East.
For the past few years I have been climbing around my family tree trying to learn more about where I come from and who the people were in my family line. I have ancestors who fought in every American war from the Revolutionary War to current time, with the exception of both World Wars. That has more to do with the way the ages of my grandfathers fell between the wars. They were too young for WWI and too old for WWII. My wife’s side of the family is steeped in military service. There’s scarcely a skirmish in U.S. military history that doesn’t include someone in her family tree.
As I delve into genealogy, I have come to recognize that most of our history is bookmarked by war. Wars are the milestones that we follow across time and our soldiers are the heroes we honor and respect. We erect monuments to military leaders and in recognition of major battles. Nobody celebrates the day sliced bread was invented (it was July 6, 1928, by the way).
I am currently working on my membership into the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of the Republic of Texas. It wasn’t until recently that I bothered to ask myself why. I think it’s in part because I want that vicarious connection to patriots and heroes.
It turns out that my fourth-great-grandfather, Henry Harrison Hopkins, was not only the son of the Revolutionary War veteran, but fought in the War of 1812, and died as a lawman in Texas in 1844. He is a key ancestor in my family line and someone I want to learn more about. It would only be fitting that this Memorial Day weekend I find the time to research him.
But getting back to service and sacrifice, I honestly hold the highest regard for those who make the commitment to serve our country. I think it’s why I have such great disdain for athletes and others who take a knee during the national anthem or show disrespect for our flag. They are unworthy of honor and respect and are part of the reason a new generation is growing up not knowing the value and importance of this great nation and those who sacrifice for it.
That being said, I doubt there is a person who has ever worn the uniform of this country’s military who would denounce their right to freedom of speech no matter how misguided or vile it may be. I’ve heard it said that, “I may not agree with what you say, but I will defend with my life your right to say it.”
I knew that to be true when the brother of a classmate of mine died in Iraq and the Westboro Baptist Church bunch protested at his funeral. When asked how his late brother would have felt about it, my classmate said he wouldn’t have agreed with them but he wouldn’t have tried to stop them from having their say.
Sometimes I think the reason I’m so proud of those who served is because I never did. Theirs is a fraternity I can never join and a brotherhood I will never fully comprehend. I reap the rewards of their sacrifice and commitment and for that I am eternally grateful. We all should be. Their service and sacrifice are not forgotten.
(Joe Southern is the managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.)
