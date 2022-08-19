Dear editor,
Texans have over $15 billion of their tax dollars that are just being left on the table because of the Abbott and Republican refusal to expand Medicaid.
Yep, we are No. 1 in the number of uninsured in the United States! Expansion would allow insurance coverage of children, mothers, and those in need to the tune of 1.75 million Texans. And remember, these are our tax dollars coming back! Money that would eventually lead to increased jobs for healthcare workers and possibly help stem the continued closing of rural hospitals.
Sometimes I like to comment on the remarks of other “Republican/conservative” letter writers but I've given up on that. It's like trying to play chess with a pigeon. They just crap all over the board and strut around like they won.
Ernie Ondrias
Wharton
