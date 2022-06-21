(Editor’s note: This is the 11th and final part in a series on the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
January 1931 Interscholastic districts created. WISD will compete with Rosenberg, Richmond, Sugar Land, Sealy, Weimar. El Campo will compete with Bay City, Palacios, Boling, Wallis. Winners of these two will play for District title.
February 1932: Mid-term exam scores: Jr Hi 4th grade 44 pupils 7.9% failed; 5th 48 pupils 16.8% failed; 6th 59 pupils 11.8% failed; 7th 44 pupils 3.8% failed. Sr Hi 8th 48 pupils 19.5% failed; 9th 43 pupils 7.5% failed; 10th 27 pupils 12.7% failed; 11th 34 pupils 4.5% failed. Grades 7-11 18.21% males failed 4.49% females failed. Feb 12: WISD sells red brick school on Sorrel St and will turn space into park [area now rental storage units].
Graves Sivells of Brownwood hired to replace science teacher who is getting married. Julius Gensberg hired to teach commercial classes [typing, bookkeeping, etc]. *Sivells and Gensberg future WISD superintendents.
March 11 Spectator: first recorded freeze brought light snow flurries Thursday. April 1: freeze last week nipped new leaves.
April: No one has filed for WISD Board of Trustee, so no election will be held and the old trustees will continue to serve as they have in the past.
WHS drama students Eppie Murphee, Elizabeth Crawford, Horton Foote Jr, Stanley Moore, Jack Fluery and Bill Ansley competed in Interscholastic One-Act play in Cuero; winning 4th. Horton Foote Jr won outstanding individual performance in their production of “Brain dust”. Group will preform this one-act at next PTA meet.
May 13: WHS grads 20 females, 14 males *includes Horton Foote Jr; Graduate Carl Stoppenhagen first male Valedictorian. HS annual “The Tiger” $2. High School summer classes begin June 6; 6 days per week, each class 1 hour for 8 weeks. 1 course $20, all additional $5. May 20, Trustees add choral group to high school and orchestra for all grades Fall term.
June: WHS students only advance to next level by number subjects passed. White school 623, 4 over age 17; colored school 578, 14 over age 17. 58 white transfers, 151 colored transfers. Failed to pass: 1st 58 pass, 20 fail [due to most are Mexican pupils cannot speak English – Little School of the 400 25 years away]; 2nd 65 pass, 5 fail; 3rd 65 pass, 6 fail; 4th 43 pass, 2 fail; 5th 40 pass, 5 fail; 6th 41 pass, 10 fail; 7th 18 pass, 5 fail. Pierce Elementary, Annie Marie Vanoski 6 years old [daughter of Russian emigrants brought to work Pierce Estate fields] will advance to 4th grade by achieving 69 A’s, 3 B’s, 100% spelling, 95% perfect attendance in only 9 months in 1st grade.
Wharton’s United Daughters of the Confederacy presented Horton Foote Jr. copy of “The Raven” for best essay on Ku Klux Klan.
WISD sets 1931-32 term holidays: County Fair Day 9/23; Armistice Day 11/11; Thanksgiving 11/24-25; Christmas 12/21-1/2; Washington’s Birthday 2/22; San Jacinto Day 4/21.
Although US in Great Depression, Dust Bowl still blowing away topsoil, and no one has any money - new cars in show rooms still bring “lookers”. AD: New V-8 Fords have long wide running boards, choke and throttle on instrument panel, and engine now free of vibration. Delux Roadster $622; Convertible Sedan $780.
August: Horton Foote Jr will tryout for role in movie to be filmed in Texas by Paramount Film Co.
September: WHS Tigers played Victoria Jr College in sea of mud, losing to bigger boys 20-0. In a scrimmage game with Boling in Boling Tigers won 35-0. Friday they will play Eagle Lake and next week go against Sealy for first conference game.
December: WHS basketball team played Iago in a fast double-header in Wharton’s county fair Exposition building’s indoor court. Tigers won 1st game 9-15; first time Wharton has beat Iago since 1925. Tigers also won 2nd game 29-26.
El Campo wins District by defeating Rosenberg 33-0. They played Yoakum for Bi-District in Victoria and won; over 3,000 fans in the stadium. Final score 18-7.
* As the columnist for these articles I hope readers have learned something about the history of WISD between 1896-1931. This will be my last column of this series. I will begin another researched column in July re: Colorado River; its origins, its impact on towns and citizens who have lived or now live on its banks, how it was “tamed,” and LCRA’s role in the river today. Thank you for subscribing to Wharton Journal-Spectator.
