Wharton County to have its day in Austin

As the new legislative session kicks off, Wharton County will have a day at the Texas Capitol.
Wharton County Day will Tuesday, Feb. 28. Two buses will provide transport. You can reserve a spot by emailing CDCofElCampo@ElCampoECO.org or calling 979-543-6727.
County Judge Phillip Spenrath is finalizing the schedule. It will include trips to the Senate and House chambers and hearing from Comptroller Glenn Hegar, a longtime friend of Wharton County.
The rest of the day is expected to include visits from state Rep. Stan Kitzman, state Sen. Joan Huffman, and Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. Judge Spenrath is hopeful that Gov. Greg Abbott also will be scheduled.
The judge has organized this event when the Texas Legislature is in session every two years.
The buses are set to leave for Austin at 6:30 a.m. that morning and return at 7 p.m.
Wharton County Day is the perfect opportunity for the folks in Austin to know us and for us to know them. The judge works hard on this, and we appreciate him doing so.
And just a reminder, the Wharton Chamber’s Lunch and Learn with Shannon Holtom will be Thursday, Feb. 17. Tickets are on sale. And both tickets and sponsorships are available for the 104th Annual Chamber Banquet on Thursday, March 9.
