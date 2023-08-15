Mah Jongg is a game that many are familiar with thanks to the internet, but the actual game of sitting-down-with-other-humans is rapidly becoming a national pastime. The growth of the game is inversely proportionate to the steady decline of America’s former favorite pastime, bridge. Millions across the globe play Mah Jongg. If you’re familiar with the dice game of bunco, which requires zero skill or concentration, the difficulty level of Mah Jongg is somewhere between bridge and bunco.
A mystical Oriental tile game brought to the US in the 1920s, Mah Jongg is a game of concentration, skill and luck. It takes a degree of dedication to learn the suits, dragons, winds, flowers and oh, those elusive jokers, but once that is accomplished, the playing field becomes relatively level. Beginners can win a hand when playing against Mah Jongg ‘mavens’ and sometimes do.
Money is won and lost, though not large sums, typically about twenty-five cents for each hand played. You won’t become wealthy playing Mah Jongg! Many jokes are made about losing (or winning) these small amounts but it makes the game interesting and the sums to be lost (or won) are included on the rule card.
The National Mah Jongg League issues a new, highly anticipated rule card each year around April 1. The League sent over 300,000 cards in 2023. The low cost for the card enables the League to give donations to hundreds of charities in addition to conducting its ongoing business.
These cards guide players as to exactly what hands can be played. There are thousands of well-defined possible hands from this one small card.
The game is played with four (or less preferably, three) people. The four walls are ‘built’ and play begins by each player taking 13 tiles from the wall. With the Mah Jongg card, each player compares the first 13 tiles to the hands on the card and devises a mental plan to be the first to match tiles with hands described on the card. This plan might change, and often more than once, during play. It’s pick a tile, discard a tile. Those are the basics.
The game moves along quickly, usually taking about 15 minutes until someone proclaims “Mahj” or “Mah Jongg”, thus winning the game by having tiles that match a hand on the card.
The National Mah Jongg League is based in New York City. It was founded in 1937 to standardize the rules of the game so that now, one can go to almost any city and find people who play by the rules set forth by the League.
There are three types of Mah Jongg: American, Chinese and Wright-Patterson. Few people play the Chinese version in the US. Photos of Chinese Mah Jongg usually depict four Chinese men, all smoking, at the Mah Jongg table. Wright-Patterson originated and I’m told is still played on US military bases. But the American version of Mah Jongg is by far the most popular.
The game’s most ardent participants in the early years were Jewish women, with young girls learning from their mothers, grandmothers and aunts. But the popularity of the game spread and the population who now play is quite diverse, even including men.
It’s a very social game. Not much serious conversation takes place during the game itself, but before and after, the room is abuzz with friendly chatter and laughter.
Mah Jongg is a wonderful way to spend a few hours with friends at senior centers, country clubs, libraries and private homes. So if you want to learn to play, someone is always willing to teach and welcome you to the Mah Jongg family with open arms!
Teri Mathis is an author and businesswoman living and working in Wharton. Look for her columns on Wednesdays.
