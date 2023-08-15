Mah Jongg is a game that many are familiar with thanks to the internet, but the actual game of sitting-down-with-other-humans is rapidly becoming a national pastime. The growth of the game is inversely proportionate to the steady decline of America’s former favorite pastime, bridge. Millions across the globe play Mah Jongg. If you’re familiar with the dice game of bunco, which requires zero skill or concentration, the difficulty level of Mah Jongg is somewhere between bridge and bunco.

A mystical Oriental tile game brought to the US in the 1920s, Mah Jongg is a game of concentration, skill and luck.  It takes a degree of dedication to learn the suits, dragons, winds, flowers and oh, those elusive jokers, but once that is accomplished, the playing field becomes relatively level. Beginners can win a hand when playing against Mah Jongg ‘mavens’ and sometimes do.

