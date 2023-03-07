Dr Pepper flashbacks and two-bit burgers

I get flashbacks on occasions of things that happened long ago, even if I have just been drinking Dr Pepper. My old high school pal, Tommy, and I lived a life not unlike Tom Sawyer. We loved Dr Pepper, and that was before they added alien chemicals to it that ate up calories, and called it Diet Dr Pepper. We were sitting on the banks of the Rio Grande near Laredo after setting throw-out trot lines, hoping to catch giant catfish or timid alligators when we popped the top on two bottles of lukewarm Dr Pepper and discussed the virtues of our gastronomic observations.
“Wonder why they called it Dr Pepper,” he said.
“I have often wondered that myself. Why not the opposite name of Nurse Salt?”
“That would be plain stupid?”
“Why, because you didn’t think of it first?”
“No, because you didn’t think of it second.”
That was Tommy’s line of reasoning. He always looked at things in a different way, as long as it would bring a laugh or groan … or all three. Get it?
He had a car and I didn’t for a good while. He would pick me up at my place in a dilapidated Chevrolet he called Maggie and said they were secretly seeing each other after dark. He showed up at my place just before dark one evening and I couldn’t help but notice that the grill was mangled and one headlight was knocked out. I asked what happened and he said, “Oh, this idiot was driving too close in front of me.”
We used to take cars apart just to see if we could put them back together again and make them run. We were budding mechanics. We took Maggie apart several times, fixed the front end, and duct taped a big multi-battery flashlight to the inside of the damaged headlight housing. Then, as was the custom in those days, we hand painted messages on the side of Maggie. Things like, “Not for Sail,” “Dim Lights & Lone Star Lights,” and, “Don’t Laugh Lady, Your Daughter May be in Here.”
We used Maggie as a hunting vehicle, mainly because we could point that “right eye” with the flashlight taped in it to the right side of the road and see rabbits at night that had crossed in front of us. We loved rabbit meat and ate a lot of it. We also loved hamburgers and Tommy’s parents opened a burger joint close to the high school.
They ran a contest among the high school kids that ate there. The winner would get a week’s worth of free hamburgers, which was worth a lot of money at 25 cents per burger. We got the bright idea that we could kill wild rabbits, dress them out, and grind the meat into patties and sell them as hamburgers. We shot 13 rabbits in one night, stayed up most of the night grinding the meat. We had enough meat to make two rabbit burgers. His mother cooked them for us and they were delicious. We decided to not follow up further on the idea for fear of extinction of yet another species.
By the way, because of a very successful football season, the winning name of the burger joint was “The Goal Post” and the writer received free burgers for a week. Runner up was “Eat it & Beat it” and the prize was a case of Dr Pepper worth six cents per bottle. Ah, those were the days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.