Dear editor,
The recent Journal-Spectator article relating the elementary school once known as Stephen F. Austin Elementary, now Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary, received the National Registry of Historic Places recognition was very informative.
I would like it to be known this school structure has also been placed on 10 Most Endangered Places in Texas as of a press release by Preservation Texas’ on Jan. 1, 2022. Only nine other sites are on this list out of 150 sites reviewed for entry from all 254 counties in Texas.
On Dec. 10, 2021, The National Trust listed this school as one of 33 sites being considered as one of the 11 Most Endangered Historic Sites in the United States of America. This structure is endangered in another way – removing its role as a place to provide educational opportunities for Wharton’s adults and children as well as a playground greatly needed in this neighborhood.
As a student who attended Stephen F. Austin Elementary grades 1-5, I stand behind those who want this 92-year historic structure to continue as a site for education. I want to thank all those who have stepped up and voiced their support at the local, state and national levels on the historic role Stephen F. Austin Elementary has served in Wharton.
Merle Hudgins
Wharton
