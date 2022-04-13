The Wharton Chamber of Commerce was pleased to grant funds to support last Saturday’s Crawfish Festival held by Just Do It Now and Restoration City.
On Thursday, March 17, Just Do It Now President James Perez signed an agreement accepting $1,000 from the chamber under the chamber’s new 2022 Tourism Grant Program. It is to help pay for advertising under a matching arrangement.
The festival was indeed a successful event, and we are glad to assist. There was the crawfish, plus vendors, live music, a great crowd, and lots of fellowship. (It was also great to see musicians with which I have performed in the past involved.) And we were also pleased to see the same Zydeco band which we had brought to a crawfish festival in Wharton some years ago. Fantastic, talented band!
Beyond the grant program, we advertised the event on our Marquee, 24 hours a day, for 24 days straight leading up to the event. Among other things, we shared or originated at least five posts to our popular Facebook page and a newspaper column and blog post.
And on Monday, March 28, at the Wharton City Council meeting, the chamber also said it will pay for two generator lights required at the event.
This is just one of many events we promote throughout the year. Previous grants during the 2022 fiscal year went to the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Festival and to the Wharton County Farmers Market. The same is planned for the James Simmons Jr. Juneteenth Festival, which was programmed into the grant program last summer and fall.
We are able to do these things with the help of a small, dedicated, hard-working and talented staff, Linda King and Victoria Ritter. They both work part time with me, and it is not easy to keep up.
Linda serves as our financial officer, office manager and technology guru, to name just a few. Victoria is our administrative assistant, which is a title that does not do justice to all that she does for us and you.
Linda deals with our finances and technology that ties our Facebook pages, our website, Constant Contact and software that is made for the chamber industry for bookkeeping, membership, and accounts payable and receivables.
One of Victoria’s major tasks is social media. Just to give you an idea, there were more than 100 posts, on Facebook alone since March 1. The posts are used to promote events, businesses and happenings in Wharton.
We have been doing our work thanks to our own event sponsors, membership, and support from our partners at the City of Wharton and Wharton Economic Development Corporation. We remain optimistic about the future. We know we also will require funds for needed building repairs and upkeep to our marquee in the years to come. The marquee originally cost about $24,000.
And we have big plans. For instance, we are undertaking a long-range destination tourism program using Kapeesh Marketing. And we plan to return the Leadership Program with Shannon Haltom – Run Your Race Leadership Consulting Services.
We’re into our second century, and teamwork will keep us all together for the next 100 years.
