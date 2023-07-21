Albert Einstein explained the universe in five characters. Wouldn’t it be nice if everything else could be stated with such brevity?
Although those five characters, E=MC2, may describe the universe, it would take a million words, alone, to teach me how to make a proper Excel spreadsheet. Or how to fold a bed sheet.
The truth is that simple is not so simple.
So, I suggest we find wisdom somewhere else: advertising slogans. Really.
A good slogan will keep it short and simple and say a lot, and cause action, like causing someone to purchase a product or service, in the split second it takes someone to see it.
Simple things — like don’t repeat yourself. Don’t say the same thing twice. Once is enough. You don’t have to say the same thing over and over again. In other words, don’t repeat yourself.
So I searched and compiled a list of the elegant advertising slogans that even Albert Einstein would appreciate for getting to the point. My favorites:
Burger King: Have It Your Way.
Bounty: The Quicker Picker Upper.
Taco Bell: Think Outside the Bun.
Apple Computer: Think Different.
Maxwell House: Good to the Last Drop.
Wheaties: The Breakfast of Champions.
De Beers: Diamonds Are Forever.
Wendy’s: Where’s the Beef?
Trix: Tricks Are for Kids.
Budweiser: The King of Beers.
So, a few words can say a lot. Even the universe thinks so.
