Making marriage work one meal at a time

Kin Hubbard (whose parents couldn’t spell first names worth a flip) was a humorist way back in the dark ages, even before Will Rogers, wrote, “Marriage ain’t so bad once you get used to eatin’ things your wife likes to cook.” I’m guessing that Kin probably got burned out on liver and onions.
We have a nice garden now and I have lots of extra produce that I haul around to different people, except newlyweds. They don’t answer the door. People who have been married for a long while also just peek through the venetian blinds but for a different reason. They look over the produce. They’ll open the door for tomatoes, sweet corn and potatoes. If it’s squash or okra they’ll pretend they aren’t home.
When I was a kid my mother used to boil okra, making it slick and slimy. She always served it in a side dish bowl. I used to hide mine and use it to grease my bicycle wheels or feed it later to the dogs. One day I poured a bowl full into a dog pan. Two of our dogs came running right away. One of them ate it and it slid down his throat so fast he thought the other one had eaten it and bit him.
So what motivates people to get married? Well, it depends on who you ask. If you ask the girl she usually says it was because she found her soul mate. It’s not until later that she discovers her soul mate needs some work, like a half soul to match the heel that he already is.
Ask the guy and he may say something endearing like, “She was hot.” He usually says this at a formal dinner setting with all his in-laws in attendance. Then he’ll burp and ask if there is any more beer to go with the sauerkraut and Vienna sausages. All the guys love him, all the women whisper, “Oh dear, maybe he’ll be good to the children.”
Does it matter if a woman can cook? Initially I don’t think so but after the first…oh…day or so it begins to sink in that the setting for the Garden of Eden was not Olive Garden. That’s why God invented McDonalds as an alternative to marriage counseling and divorce court.
But for newlyweds, love is blind. I read about a guy who fell for a girl because of her baby blue eyes. On their wedding night, she took her contact lenses out and he saw for the first time that her eyes were not blue but brown. So he actually divorced her … the very next morning.
On a happier note, one old guy I know told me he fell so hard for his wife that they married on Dec. 21. When I asked why he said, “That is the shortest day of the year, that’s why,” and with a wry smile added, “It’s also the longest night.”
