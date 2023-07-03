Editor’s Note: The Wharton Journal-Spectator will miss the miscellaney  of Doc Blakely as he is retired from column writing for us, but we hope this column from 07-02-08 will bring back memories for you.

I have an agent with whom I have worked for many times over the last 30 years. Carole has always been upbeat and joyful. If she had just gone through an earthquake she would have something positive to say about it. While others are lamenting the loss of property she would be happy that she didn’t have to churn butter that day. If a tornado tore through town she would brag about how many dollars worth of improvements it had done around the city dump. She’s from the mid-west. She says take away the mountains, towering forests, grass and coastal scenery it’s just like California.

