Editor’s Note: The Wharton Journal-Spectator will miss the miscellaney of Doc Blakely as he is retired from column writing for us, but we hope this column from 07-02-08 will bring back memories for you.
I have an agent with whom I have worked for many times over the last 30 years. Carole has always been upbeat and joyful. If she had just gone through an earthquake she would have something positive to say about it. While others are lamenting the loss of property she would be happy that she didn’t have to churn butter that day. If a tornado tore through town she would brag about how many dollars worth of improvements it had done around the city dump. She’s from the mid-west. She says take away the mountains, towering forests, grass and coastal scenery it’s just like California.
She called to book me for a talk in Des Moines, Iowa, which is actually one of my favorite places in the U.S. when it’s not underwater, and they were drying out after the recent floods. In the background I could hear a dog barking and a guy encouraging the canine to “fetch.” They both seemed to be having a wonderful time and I could hear some kind of machine whirring as a part of the activity.
In between getting down the necessary information on the meeting, hotel, name of the client, size of the audience and those kinds of details, I asked who the happy camper was in the background. She said, “Oh, that’s my husband. I work out of my home now. I tried retiring for a year or so but so many former clients in the meetings industry tracked me down to ask for one more favor that I decided a phone, computer and husband to run to the post office was all I needed. All three were used but not damaged until now. “
“Computer crash on hard drive?” I asked. “No, head on crash with husband driving.”
“Oh, my gosh. Did you break anything?” “My best pair of glasses when the air bag deployed. But my husband has a broken heal. He goes in for surgery tomorrow morning.”
“He sounds pretty happy in the background.”
“Yeah, he’s on a little scooter, also on some little white pills. Blow your horn honey!” I hear a great uugha-uugha sound. “Now do your backup signal.” I hear a verbal beep,beep,beep and happy dog barking.
“He’s driving a hybrid, going green and claims he’s getting great gas mileage today. I’ll be glad to get rid of the old heel, right now he doesn’t have a leg to stand on.” In the background I hear “Git up boy. Hi Yo, Medicare.” My kind of agent, and spouse…and attitude.
Doc Blakely is a humorist and motivational speaker who resides in Wharton.
