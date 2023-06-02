Citywide Garage Sale is today

Ronald Sanders

Today, Saturday, June 3, is the final day of our big Citywide Garage Sale. You can find everything from lawnmowers to pickles — and everything in between — at 67 locations throughout the area. 

This is the chamber’s 17th year doing this event. And we are amazed with the response, every year, all over again. 

