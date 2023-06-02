Citywide Garage Sale is today

Today, Saturday, June 3, is the final day of our big Citywide Garage Sale. You can find everything from lawnmowers to pickles — and everything in between — at 67 locations throughout the area.
This is the chamber’s 17th year doing this event. And we are amazed with the response, every year, all over again.
Seventeen years ago, it started by just listening. Others may remember differently, but I remember John and Jane Bard bringing up the idea. They told me about Needville doing one, and maybe we should, too.
We visited with the people in Needville, who were very helpful, and the rest is history.
We are gratified by the support far and near. We promote it throughout the region, so we hear feedback from out-of-town people, who also have the opportunity to dine here, buy gasoline here, and more.
You can find driving guides in our doorway of the chamber, 225 N. Richmond Road, plus an interactive map and an on-line guide at whartonchamber.com/garagesale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.