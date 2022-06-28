Thou shalt not steel this fiddler’s stereo

The latest rage in the current tight economy is to become a smashing success by breaking out car windows.
Thieves have been known to break out your windows even for the always valuable and popular Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue…
My friend Wes had an old truck that he thought was safe but he made the mistake of putting in a state-of-the-art stereo sound system, which he used to listen to rare old tape recordings of fiddle tunes. His great concern was his rare Benny Thomasson fiddle tape collection.
Sure enough, one dark night his truck had the window smashed. They stole his K-Bar hunting knife, 75 cents in change and his $500 stereo. The thieves had taken their time. They hotwired the truck to test the stereo for sound. The stereo was gone. His cherished tapes were neatly left on the car seat, even the one that was in the player. A note read, “Dude. Get a life.”
Wes said if they ever caught those guys he wanted to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. Of course, I’ve never heard anyone say they wanted to prosecute to the least extent of the law. But, when questioned about the punishment phase, Wes said he wanted to put them in a cell and make them listen to Benny Thomasson 24/7. He figured these guys were chicken feed rappers and “Turkey in the Straw” would be a wooden stake through their gizzard.
The police did make an arrest a few days later when a pawn shop owner converted to Christianity, was slain in the spirit, and turned them in for the reward from Crime Stoppers. Wes went down to the jail to identify his stereo. It was his alright; it had a secret code that he had scratched on the inside of a removable cover. He told the officers to take the screws out and they would see the code on the back side to prove his ownership and seal a conviction for these culprits. “These guys are so stupid,” he bragged, “they just didn’t count on confronting a citizen with an educated mind.”
When they opened the cover, sure enough, there was the inscription he had applied. It read, “Thou shalt not steel.”
The deputy asked him if that shouldn’t be s-t-e-a-l. Wes replied, “Now, that just goes to show how uneducated you guys are. I wrote that in reference to a steel guitar player. You ever heard a steel guitar? It’s like bob wire stretched over a minnow bucket and played with a roll of quarters and metal fingernails. I’m a fiddle player; have a little respect for my intellect.”
So, the deputy asked if he had anything else missing out of the truck. Wes said, “No, but those idiots missed several hundred dollars worth of tools in the bed of the truck. Fortunately, I was wise enough not to leave the tail gate down.”
