(Editor’s note: This is the eighth part in a series on the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
January 8, 1925: WISD still owe Paige Bros architects 2 vouchers but no money to pay full amount. President Hutchins to ask what amount could be offered to settle.
February 11: Paige Bros agree to accept $1,000; Trustees agree amount fair. WISD board discusses new school hours for 1925-26 term. 8:30 am to 3:30 pm v/s current 2nd bell 4:05 pm. Status for grades changed to Elementary 1-5, Jr Hi 6-8, High school 9-11.
April: WISD enrollment 1,758, up from 1,202 increased apportion funds to $7,700; delinquent tax $1,500 in arrears. Person owing WISD taxes longest largest amount sued but District Judge Holt rules WISD slept on rights to collect prior to 1921 having Forest Damon owing only 1922-24 taxes.
May: WHS 49 grads, ECISD 30. WISD loses half teaching staff due to retirement, getting married, or resigned.
June 1925: electric clock/bell system installed in high school; new desks for business classrooms. EBISD & ECISD now have 12 grades; WISD only 11 [no mandatory 12th grade until 1944].
August: Beginning 1925-26 term, high school students must not miss more than 1 unexcused day per month. To advance to next grade, student must score 70 on every subject; no less than 6 classes per term. To graduate must accumulate 16 credits: 3 terms English, 3 math, 2 history, 2 Latin or Spanish.
October 1: WISD votes to borrow $2,500 for 60 days from Glen Flora Bank. Ricebirds defeat Tiger 6-0; rivals since 1915. WHS Tigers suspended for remainder season and forfeit win over Eagle Lake due to ineligible player [over age]. October 28, Trustees need to borrow $3,000 to pay teachers.
November: schools closed due to Diphtheria outbreak; one child dies in Glen Flora.
January 1926 Spectator: “Wharton Tigers cheated as County League Champs; player proves eligibility with family Bible record.”
April: Between 1922-1926 scholastic census increased by 100 pupils; total enrollment 1,599 in 7 schools, 28 teachers.
May: WHS 55 graduates. Kewanee Furniture demands $276.50 outstanding since 1921.
June 3: Trustees elect to borrow $600 at 6% interest until money from Austin is received in July. WISD has lowest tax of any ISD in county; petition by 27 men ask for election to raise rate to keep teachers and furnish new school that has too few desks.
August 8: White schools begin 9/6; colored schools 10/9. WHS now 30.5 credits; adding Commercial Law and Psychology; 9 teachers include principal and superintendent who also teach classes; Jr Hi 6 teachers, Elementary 4.
December 12: Trustees plan to visit old school as a group to determine if it can be reconstructed; approve borrowing $1,000 from Wharton Bank & Trust to pay teachers.
January 25, 1927: Trustees ask attorney Cline if delinquent tax suits listed per individual could be entered as one suit. Approved request to contact State Attorney General for permission to send delinquent tax notices before May 1.
1926-27 Scholastic Census: WISD 1,992, ECISD 600, EBISD 313, LISD 212, Wharton Training 683, County Common 4,962: 1,674 colored, 3,288 white.
September: WHS football uniforms stolen plus other sports paraphernalia. Thieves broke into Home Ec and cooked pot of beans and baked bread.
October Spectator: Black & Gold Tigers defeat Richmond 20-0. [colors change to Red/Blue 1937] Our backfield light; 2 boys only 125 lbs, one 140 lbs, but are fast. Game begins 3:30 pm [no lights] admission 35 cents.
November 19: annual Wharton v/s El Campo Ricebirds win 25-0; Tigers losing seven years in a row. A few fights break out after game ended. El Campo District 14 champs.
December: Mr’s Wilson, Ford, Kraatz, Suske, and Shannon pooled funds for new wooden goal posts which they will paint every year. PTA donates WHS US flag, plus new drapes, dining room table, 6 chairs, buffet, china cabinet to Home Ec department. To Training school 2 swing sets and Victrola [record player]. Dunbar colored school adds 50 new books to its library including poetry book by Dunbar. [Paul Laurence Dunbar 1872-1906 famous Negro poet and novelist; numerous schools named for him 1920-30.]
