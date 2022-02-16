In a mere 10 more days and February will be over! Where does the time go and what a year this has already been.
As you might recall, we started out the month by having our three grandsons at the house for a sleepover. Last weekend my daughters and I enjoyed a weekend in Fredericksburg, which meant my son brought his three sons to East Bernard for a little back up. All three boys at the house two weekends in a row. We are still finding things the 7-year-old prankster likes to hide.
As for our girls’ weekend away, we enjoyed lots of laughs, good food and even better wine. One daughter mistakenly used a tube of toothpaste to moisturize her hands and feet, we lost the car. Twice. No harm, no foul, and we all made it home safe and sound.
We had a fun Super Bowl party, and, oh yea, the game was not bad. And babies everywhere, so I didn’t even pay much attention to the commercials. Kind of fun those same kids who used to run around my backyard are now hosting parties. I did catch George Strait’s advertisement for H-E-B. I’d say he is aging well.
And to think this time last year we were enduring a deep freeze with no water or electricity, only to thaw out to busted water pipes and some still without electricity.
I am happy to report that our repair/remodel project in our master bedroom and bath as a result of Snovid is 99.99% complete. A few paint touch ups, line my shelves with contact paper and we can start moving back in. I must admit, it will be nice to have all of my belongings in one central place, as opposed to the three rooms I’m currently spread out among. But I’m also grateful we weren’t completely displaced and had options. Not to mention I’ll be missing out on a lot of added steps each day.
My youngest daughter’s crazy red Australian Shepherd will certainly be glad when the strangers (aka workers) are all gone. Poor thing has lived many of her daylight hours in the culvert of our driveway. When she popped out earlier this week I think she saw her shadow. Hope that doesn’t mean an additional six weeks of winter. I suppose she felt safe in there; I would have felt claustrophobic.
Someone jokingly asked me Tuesday how my Valentine’s Day was. And I responded, “Oh yea that was yesterday.”
Another day that just came and went. For many years I have baked heart-shaped cookies for all my Valentines. I can’t remember if I made them last year, but considering I probably didn’t have electricity, there’s a pretty good chance I did not.
I started out with good intentions to bake some this year. But as seems to be par for course these days, life got busy and left me no time for baking. And just like that, it’s almost time to flip another month on the calendar. At least March has 31 days so it has the allusion of not speeding by so fast.
