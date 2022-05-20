Two big events coming up in Wharton

We are going to talk about two upcoming events – the Citywide Garage Sale and the Houston Brass Band.
Citywide Garage Sale: The Garage Sale will be Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4. Last year, we had 56 separate sales across the Wharton area.
You can sign up at the chamber office, 225 N. Richmond Road, and you can also download the signup form at whartonchamber.com/garagesale.
You must pay a $10 entry fee to participate. There also is a $10 refundable deposit for an official garage sale sign that we will provide to you.
The Houston Brass Band: The Houston Brass Band will perform at the Horton Foote Theatre at WCJC at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Admission is free.
This will be the 11th year the Houston Brass Band has performed here.
Local people playing in the band include Jeffrey Blair (cornet), Bill Holt (BB bass tuba), Johnathan Cox (euphonium), and Caleb Korenek (cornet).
Planned repertoire includes Adagio for Strings – featured in the movie “Platoon” – and a
Symphonic Suite from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
