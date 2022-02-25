Dick Hudgins is the Hudgins part of Hudgins-Groover Real Estate. But he also is an expert roper and deeply involved in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And he got his picture in the Houston paper.
He’s on the front page of Wednesday’s Houston Chronicle city/state section. It’s a great photo; he’s giving a roping demonstration at Toddler Tuesday at Houston’s Discover Green. Dick is a lifetime vice president of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo is going to start on Monday.
Now let’s talk about food. And the museum.
Do you like to cook Cajun? If so, you should sign up now to cook and share at Gourmet Guys.
Cajun cuisine will be the theme of the return of the Gourmet Guys at Wharton County Historical Museum. It will be Saturday, April 2. We are told they are looking for cookers. If you are interested, call the museum for details at 979-532-2600.
Sandra and I have been at several of these events, and it’s always fun. You go around tasting interesting and tasty dishes; the cooks are proud to serve you, and everyone is proud to support the museum.
In the coming weeks we will start sharing some new initiatives we will undertake to help Wharton’s business community. And we hope to see you at the 103rd chamber banquet on Tuesday, March 3.
There is much to celebrate. And there is much work to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.