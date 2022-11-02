Christmas Holiday Parade deadline approaching

Entries already are starting to be submitted for the Nov. 22 Christmas Holiday Parade of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
The deadline for parade entries is Nov. 17. It’s the same deadline for vendors, and those spots are almost filled up.
We have had two committee meetings thus far with parade chair Jeff Rainer, and are making sure the many, many, many moving parts of the parade are coming together. It involves the city of Wharton, the county of Wharton, multiple law enforcement agencies, the Texas Department of Transportation, area fire departments, Wharton High School, and the continued support of the downtown business community.
Our parade line-up chairman, Logan Giese, may be far away at the moment but has been with us all along the way.
Our chamber Facebook page traffic is through the roof mostly due to traffic about our parade marshal, Mozelle Stephens. The page engagements for the past week, for instance, are more than twice as much as the San Antonio, Austin and Galveston chambers combined. Our Facebook page is Wharton, Texas Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, we are already working on events for next year – a golf tournament, a banquet, and a city-wide garage sale. The new year is fast approaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.