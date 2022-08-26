Are you ready to party under the bridge again?

We are arranging and planning our next event, the Fourth Annual Party Under the Bridge, from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Dinosaur Park.
First, we want to thank our sponsor from the inception of this event, Paul and Cindy Webb. We expect to offer free T-shirts, food trucks, train rides, a bouncy house, face painting, DJ, and more.
There will be no admission charge again, and come early for the free tees.
There’s a lot of moving parts to any such event. We have applied for permits with the city of Wharton and are now squaring away all the other details. The cornerstone is my staff, Linda King and Victoria Ritter, our chamber board members, and Ace Volunteer Amanda Gonzales. We want to thank Kristi Kocian of Custom Creations for ensuring a supply of the shirts with, of course, the event logo.
And now other chamber stuff.
Our next chamber ribbon cutting will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Branded Bliss Western Wear, at the corner of West Milam Street and Richmond Road. It will be part of the store’s grand reopening celebration. They will be selling western wear from 2-7 p.m. that day.
Oxygen Orchard is a new chamber member scheduled for a chamber ribbon cutting on Oct. 13. Located adjacent to Wharton Feed & Supply, Oxygen Orchard makes and markets a small appliance that oxygenates drinking water.
We also want to welcome two new chamber members, The Ranch Downtown by BR Cutrer, which specializes in farm-to-market products including their flagship Brahman beef, and Ranch House Designs, a Wharton web design and marketing firm for small business and rural brands.
We welcome all and look forward to announcing more.
And now courthouse tours.
We will host our first bus tour here on Tuesday, Sept. 20. They will stop at the TeePee Motel (of course!) and then tour the historic Wharton County Courthouse with Jeffrey Blair as guide. This group will consist of about 20 people from the Czech Heritage Society in Houston. After the courthouse tour, the group goes on to the Danish Heritage Museum in Danevang.
Also, the general public is invited to tour our historic courthouse at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. It’s about an hour, and there is no admission fee.
The story of saving and restoring courthouse is a remarkable tale worth seeing and hearing. No one can tell it better than Jeffrey Blair, who was among a handful of people that persisted in convincing the people of Wharton County and Austin to save and restore it some 15 years ago.
And please note that that Coffee With Your Cops will now be on the second Wednesday of each month, not the first Wednesday.
And now let’s talk about pickles. I don’t want to make a big dill about this, but did you know:
There are at least 12 famous people who have Pickle as a surname. And There are at least 25 varieties of pickles. And pickleball, a real sport, is gaining in popularity.
