Dear editor,
Let me begin by telling you how much I enjoy your newspaper and the articles it carries.
I was vaguely hesitant to write this response to an article on the front page of the July 9 edition. It contained a direct quote from Navy commander/astronaut Victor Glover which follows: “We had a Catholic up there, a Christian, a few non-believers and a Buddhist.”
As a lifelong Catholic, let me say that as such, we are followers of Jesus Christ, so does this not make us Christians, which we most proudly and definitely are.
I commend this man for sharing his story of faith, but he must learn to choose his words more accurately.
Thank you and keep publishing an interesting newspaper.
Cordially,
Anne M. Stuart
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.