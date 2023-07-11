Dear Toni,

My husband has met his 24th month of being on Social Security Disability which qualifies him for Medicare. His disability is due to a severe case of Parkinson’s. On August1st his Medicare Parts A and B will begin, but he is only 64. He will turn 65 next March and I am not sure what he should do when he turns 65 in March.

