Wives can speak fluent body language

There used to be a show on TV about a guy who could tell if you were lying by your body language.
They supposedly paid him big money to look at people through the one way mirror in the interrogation room. He was so successful at it that he had two assistants who have the “gift” of observing eye movements, nostril flares, twitches and flinches of the ears, mouth, eyebrows and they all go around saying basically, “Liar, liar, pants on fire.”
Whatever happened to the old original tried and true lie detector, the wife? OK, so that would not be acceptable under the terms of the Geneva Convention.
A friend of mine was talking to his wife in the laundry room. The washer was running, so was the dryer and it was as noisy as a group of flamenco dancers on a tin roof. He wanted to ask her a question but both of them were getting deaf as a congressman after election so he waited for the right moment. All of a sudden both machines finished their cycles at the same time and it was as quiet as the question and answer period at a ninth grade sex education class. His back was turned but he asked her, “Are we still going to see the grandkids this weekend?” There was no answer so he turned around and repeated the question. She replied huffily, “I said yes.”
He said, “Don’t lie to me. I know my hearing is not that bad.”
“I’m not lying. I answered yes,” but her body language looked a little strange to him so he pursued the matter. “Don’t give me that I know you didn’t say anything.”
She said, “No, I nodded my head and that means yes. Men!”
“My back was turned. How could I have seen you?”
“You’re always telling the grandkids you have eyes in the back of your head. I don’t want to talk about it. It’s not my fault if you can’t hear me when I nod my head. Get a hearing aid.”
The guy turned red in the face, steam came out his ears, the corners of his mouth went towards the floor, nostrils flared, eyes bulged, pupils dilated and he silently shook his fist since her back was turned. She said, “I heard that.”
The guy was telling some of us, his pals, the story at the breakfast just prior to Sunday school class and by this time thought it was funny but he did tell the truth when he said, “Anybody who thinks marriage is a 50-50 proposition doesn’t understand either women or fractions or both.” Then he got that glazed look in his eyes and philosophically muttered, “If my wife really loved me she would have married somebody else.” When he turned his back we all looked at each other and nodded in agreement. In a room down the hall through two walls his wife yelled, “I heard that.”
