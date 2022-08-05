County budget has challenges this year

It’s budget time for most taxing entities and businesses operating throughout our great Lone Star State.
Today’s column shares important and hopefully interesting information and statistics being used by your local elected officials to plan Wharton County’s upcoming 2023 annual operating budget. Wharton County is the state’s 80th most populated county with 41,672 residents (top 30%).
Our county’s current tax levy of $.42479 ranks toward the bottom at 198th of Texas’ 254 counties (bottom 22%).
The current year’s 2022 operating budget provides for $26,156,830 in total revenue and $26,140,534 in recurring annual operating expenditures. With revenues slightly above expenditures, your elected county officials once again adopted a balanced budget that remains 100% debt free for a ninth consecutive year.
Your county currently expends approximately 58% of its annual operating budget on employee salaries and benefits; 21% for services and charges (indigent health care, jail expenses, indigent attorney fees, property insurance, and utilities); 11% for supplies (precinct road materials, jail food, diesel/fuel); and 10% for capital outlay (patrol cars, drainage machinery, dump trucks.) Again, debt free … no local taxpayer dollars are being spent toward paying down bank finance charges or interest fees.
In budgeting for 2023, your local officials will rely on new revenues from recent subdivisions, pipeline construction, and solar farms to cover the unexpected rate increases in fuel ($350,000); employee health insurance ($155,000); electricity ($120,000); indigent attorney fees ($100,000); and the local expense of multiple capital murder trials ($600,000).
Wharton County has 960 miles of county controlled roadway (471 paved and 487 gravel.) It costs approximately $40,000 to seal coat the surface area of one mile of exiting roadway. It costs over $120,000 to fully reconstruct and repave that same one mile. Thankfully, your commissioners recently received over $2.6 million from the federally awarded American Rescue Plan Act and are anticipating collecting an additional $3.3 million that has all been earmarked for roadway improvements.
Your precinct commissioners and drainage department continue clearing and widening existing county ditches and tributaries while also assisting with the new construction of major drainage improvements at or near Bear Bottom, Lake Nett, West Mustang Creek, FM 1161, CR 111, CR 133, and Peach Creek. Our county crews and contractors are presently finishing a $300,000 outflow pipe project in Pecan Valley; installing two emergency generators ($189,075) at the water plants in Boling and Louise; and running 1,830 linear feet of new sewer line through a portion of Louise ($350,000.)
Much of the aforementioned drainage and sewer improvements are being financed by federal and state reimbursement grants. Your local leaders are hoping to receive an additional $11.4 million from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund additional drainage improvements in an around El Campo, East Bernard, Louise, and Boling.
The latest appraisal report from the Central Appraisal District indicates our countywide existing property valuations are being increased by approximately 16% in 2022.
2021 valuations: $4,061,721,395
2022 valuations: $4,718,920,627
In consideration of these increases, your commissioner’s court remains committed to not raising taxes and will not be collecting more tax revenues from existing property. As in past years, your county officials plan to adopt the state’s No New Revenue Tax Rate which requires Wharton County’s tax levy be lowered approximately 3.5 cents below the present $.42479 rate.
Currently in Wharton County, our top five property tax payers are two pipeline companies and three longstanding electricity suppliers. In looking to 2023, one can expect several of the new solar farms to temporarily climb the ranks of highest local taxpayers.
While renewable energy assets generate strong initial gains, they remain heavily subsidized by the federal government and their equipment is quickly and systematically devalued. Your local commissioner’s court did not grant any of these new renewables a tax abatement.
My fellow citizens, we are living in uncertain and ever-changing times. The cost of bread, milk, and gasoline is surging. Our county is experiencing difficulties in securing needed road materials, building supplies, and patrol cars. In preparing for 2023, please know that each of your elected county representatives understands and is aware of the fiscal challenges of our day and we will definitely continue to be conservative, responsible, and practical in our budgeting for county taxpayer wants and needs.
