It was plane terror at 30,000 feet

Doc Blakely

Reflecting back on my memoirs it is a wonder I have been blessed with as many great years as I have seen and can still remember.

As an old friend of mine said to me once, “I’m still healthy but starting to forget little things, years for example … like 2022 and whatever came before that.”

