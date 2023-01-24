It was plane terror at 30,000 feet

Reflecting back on my memoirs it is a wonder I have been blessed with as many great years as I have seen and can still remember.
As an old friend of mine said to me once, “I’m still healthy but starting to forget little things, years for example … like 2022 and whatever came before that.”
Fortunately I have scribbled notes about my activities on the professional speaking circuit for years, and occasionally run across some of them in old ledgers, like my log book of flying as a private pilot. I flew 3½ million miles on commercial airlines plus 3,000 hours as an instrument rated private pilot, first in a single engine Cessna Cardinal 177, No. 30112, and later a Piper Cherokee, which also had a number but escapes me at the moment because I can’t find my log book.
Anyway I remember the first time I was startled on a commercial flight was as a passenger coming out of Atlanta headed toward Houston, about a two-hour flight on a 747 as I recall. I was reading a paperback mystery novel and was near the end in the most exciting part of the book when we hit terrible turbulence and then thunderstorms and lightening flashing outside my window that would have rivaled the bombing of Hiroshima or your first kiss at puberty.
Then all the oxygen masks fell out of their little hiding places accompanied by a loud bang inside the cabin, immediately followed by all four of the engines quitting. Then there was total silence as we fell from 30,000 feet at the speed I estimated to be about that of Barney Oldfield at the Indianapolis 500. The eerie thing about this drop in altitude was that there was total silence inside the aircraft. No screams, moans, cries to the Almighty, nobody grabbing for the oxygen masks. Just utter silence.
And the first thing to come through my mind, while still holding this mystery novel, was that I was never going to find out how the story ended. Nobody should have to die with that kind of terrible inconvenience on his worried mind.
Then the unexpected happened, the engines kicked on again, all four of them at once. At least half an hour went by while we all hyperventilated into our masks and began to mumble incoherent questions, like “Why doesn’t the captain tell us what caused all the engines to quit?”
At that precise moment we heard over the sound system, “This is your captain speaking. My apologies for not giving you an update on our progress. We have been a little busy up here in the cockpit. As you may have noticed about 30 minutes ago we encountered severe turbulence followed by unexpected powerful electrical storms and a lightning strike to the aircraft which caused engine failure to all engines. Our aircraft is equipped with deterrent devices which prevented permanent damage but it took a while to get the engines started again. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for landing.”
I lost that book I was reading, can’t remember the title and never did find out how the mystery ended. I felt like the private pilot that crashed his airplane but lived uninjured. When asked what happened he said “Oh, I just ran out of airspeed, altitude and ideas all at the same time.”
