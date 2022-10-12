We all want to be safe. For some of us, feeling safe includes owning some type of firearm. For some of us, it includes screening people before they obtain firearms, requiring training for firearm ownership, and setting storage requirements for the firearms.
These groups are not mutually exclusive. Many firearm owners, along with non-firearm owners, want screening, training and storage requirements. But our MAGA state leaders oppose these reasonable requirements.
Statistics for the state of Texas certainly show the need for many of these requirements:
There were more than 4,000 gun-related deaths in Texas in 2020.
• In 2019, 61% of all Texas suicides were by firearm.
• In 2019, nearly 73% of veteran suicides in Texas were by firearm according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
• In 2020, 183 women in Texas were killed by a male intimate partner – 67% of those murders were by firearm.
• Women in Texas are 24% more likely to be murdered with a gun than women in other states.
• In 2019, at least 32 Texan children ages 0-17 died in unintentional shootings.
• Between 2007 and 2016, at least 186,548 firearms were reported as stolen in Texas.
(Statistics are from Gun Sense an organization that supports sensible gun policy.)
Of course, many have read, in the letters to the editor, submissions claiming that regulations don’t stop deaths and, outside of the NRA Convention in Houston, one attendee said that the murders in Uvalde were just collateral damage that was justified by the unrestricted ownership of firearms. I think it is noteworthy that a gun free zone was enforced at that convention.
Despite these frequently voiced opinions, many Texans, in some cases a majority of Texans including firearm owners, have said in polls they believe in sensible gun safety requirements.
For example, in University of Houston/Texas Southern University polling, majorities of Texans supported raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase a combat-style firearm, red flag laws to take guns from people who are a danger to themselves and others, requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers, and other common sense gun safety requirements. (https://uh.edu/hobby/txtrends/gunsafety2022.pdf)
What have Greg Abbott and the MAGA Republicans given us? Despite opposition from police groups and a majority of Texans, they enacted a law permitting almost everyone to openly carry a firearm without any permits or training. Abbot has refused to call a special legislative session after the Uvalde school shootings.
If you are in favor of common-sense gun safety requirements, you cannot count on the MAGA Republicans in charge of our state government to deliver them. Past performance does predict future performance. They will continue to throw common sense to the wind unless they start suffering meaningful electoral losses.
If you want change, you must vote Democrat and change who is in charge.
