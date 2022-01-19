Dear editor,
The front page of the Saturday, Jan. 15, edition was both an accurate and informative report by Joe Southern.
However, I have a few questions relating to the proposed Children’s Literacy Lounge to occupy the building behind the school once used as a cafeteria. Laura Clemons stated, “...this will be a place kids can come and hang out, open to the public, like a café for kids with a juice bar and healthy food where they have all types of literature...”
Laura Clemons did not relate who would oversee this “literacy lounge” as the site will no longer be owned by Wharton ISD. Will the management company that collects the rent of the housing units and sees to maintenance of the housing project hire a person to oversee the children? Who will buy the books, juice, furniture? How will children access the literacy lounge if no classrooms are in place at this site – will WISD be willing to bus children to literacy lounge that is not part of their campus?
There will be city services (water/sewer/garbage fees plus electric bills) and salaries to be paid to operate literacy lounge. What hours would lounge be open and under whose supervision insuring literacy lounge doesn’t become a free babysitting drop-off?
David Bowlin used an architect’s depiction of a Victorian house he stated was near completion at 1113 College St. and soon to be occupied. In 1946, my parents purchased these four lots where this current HUD/GLO project is in progress. A grant was received to upgrade the original house, move a second house facing College to face Wells Street directly behind original house, then build the Victorian house on site second house once stood. I have been present at numerous presentations given by Laura Clemons where she announces the Victorian house would have three stories with an apartment on each story.
When Mr. Bowlin announced this HUD/GL0 grant-funded unit was near completion on Monday night I was somewhat amazed, as two weeks earlier I drove by the 1113 College site and there was nothing on site except the concrete steps left from second house move. After the meeting Monday night, I drove to 1113 College and steps were still the only occupant of site – no Victorian house; not even a slab for said “almost completed” housing. I’m a person who only trusts once I verify statement said or written is in fact accurate and truthful.
Merle R. Hudgins
Former resident of 1115 College St.
(0) comments
