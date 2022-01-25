Dear editor,
The Wharton County Retired Teachers Association would like to take this opportunity to unanimously voice our support, admiration, and appreciation to the officers of the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, all city police departments, and all first responders.
We believe it is a privilege to live in a county that is served by men and women who take the role of “Serve and Protect” with integrity, courage, and incredible work ethic!
Please know you are respected and honored in Wharton County!
Stan Labay, president
Wharton County Retired Teachers Association
