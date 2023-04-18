Can a clinical trial prescription drug avoid the donut hole?

Toni King

Toni:

I turn 65 in May and am covered by my wife’s employer group health insurance. I’m fighting stage 3 kidney cancer and the prognosis is good since I am participating in a clinical trial for a new cancer medication which costs over $20,000 per month. With this clinical trial, I am paying $0 for a medication which is curing my cancer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.