The United States’ judicial system guarantees criminal defendants the right to trial by a jury of their peers.
In Texas, the pool of potential jurors is randomly chosen from the local population of eligible individuals. Qualifications to be a Texas Juror:
- Must be at least 18 years of age;
- be a citizen of the United States;
- be a resident of Texas and of the summoning county;
- be qualified under the Constitution and laws to vote in the county in which you are to serve as a juror;
- be of sound mind and good moral character;
- be able to read and write in English; and
- not have been convicted of, or be under indictment or other legal accusation for, misdemeanor theft or a felony.
How does the court get my name? In January, the District and County Clerks receive a master list of potential jurors from the Texas Secretary of State. That list contains names of county residents that are either registered to vote, hold a Texas driver's license, or hold a Texas identification card.
Approximately three weeks before a scheduled trial, the clerk’s office employs a computer program to randomly select approximately 300 prospective jurors from the Secretary of State’s master list.
What is a Jury Duty Summons? If your name is randomly selected for the jury pool, you will receive a jury summons in the mail instructing you to appear for jury selection on a pre-set day. While there can be acceptable excuses, most people summoned will have to report to the courthouse for the next stage of the juror selection process.
What happens if I fail to appear? Failure to appear when summoned can result in legal repercussions. Texas Government Code § 62.014 states that a juror who fails to answer the summons as directed is subject to a contempt action punishable by a fine between $100 and $1,000.
Can my employer penalize me for going to jury duty? No. State law decrees that employers in Texas are forbidden from penalizing employees who miss work for jury duty. Conversely, Texas law does not require your employer to pay you your regular wages while attending jury duty. Additionally, there is no state or federal law that prevents an employer from requiring an employee to use vacation or other paid leave time for jury duty.
Do I get paid for attending Jury Service? You will receive a nominal jury duty payment from the State of Texas for each day you actually serve on a jury but this pay tends to be a token amount rather than actual compensation.
Can I be excused or exempt from jury service? Yes, but you must first contact the judge’s court coordinator to share your concerns and discuss potential exemptions or conflicts. If the court agrees, you may be able to defer your service to another date or possibly be excused completely. Acceptable excuses might include justifiable medical reasons, public necessity, undue hardship, dependent care issues, student status, or military conflict issues. Prospective jurors can also be exempt if they are over 70 years of age or have served as a petit juror in the county during the 24-month period preceding the date you have been summoned to appear. When in doubt, follow the instructions on your jury summons or contact the court coordinator to find out what you need to do to be exempted from that jury service.
My fellow citizens, the opportunity to serve on a jury is not just your civic duty, it is a privilege. Both the United States and the Texas constitutions guarantee all persons the right to a trial by jury. That right is a fundamental safeguard of each American’s civil liberties and your participation as a Texas juror will protect and secure all of our constitutional right to an impartial jury.
Please remember, no one should ever avoid or refuse to respond to a jury summons without reasonable cause. It is imperative that you contact the appropriate judge’s office and share your concerns and potential conflicts. Our local court administrators are very understanding and will do everything possible to assist you. Lastly, just because you received a jury summons does not mean you will actually serve on a jury that day. Please tune-in to your local radio station or telephone the clerk’s office that morning to make sure the trial has not been canceled.
