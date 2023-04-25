The following stories may or may not be true

I consider Wharton County my home. I lived in that rich, fertile land for half a century and loved every minute of it.
My wife and I raised a family there, two boys. We did not belong to an organized religious group, we were Methodists, but they were a forgiving lot that never even blinked an eye when a member held things up while he made change from the collection plate. We were there when the congregation voted to build that new church with the tallest soaring steeple topped by a cross in town.
In what was called a landslide vote, the proposal “for a new church” passed by one vote. I never heard who cast that one vote that tipped the scales in favor but I’m pretty sure it was our town butcher. He always had a heavy thumb when he weighed the meat for sinners, but not for our pastor.
Of course the folks who voted against the new church were pretty upset so you could tell how they voted. They called the modern structure a Chinese Pago, a McDonalds without a burger, a hazard to aviation, that sort of thing. Things are better now they say since I moved to the Hill Country.
I still cherish all the towns in Wharton County and have fond memories of attending functions in Boling, Iago, Lane City, Edna, Louise, Hungerford, East Bernard, where they have turned so modern that Protestants are now drinking wine in front of one another and the Catholics are saying, “I told you so.”
All of my stories fall into three categories: True stories, stories based on fact, or things that really could happen. I’m not saying that the following actually happened in Lane City but it falls into one of my categories.
Lane City consists of a few houses, a post office and Quick Stop #2, a convenience store. I stopped in there the first time it opened to get a Dr Pepper and a Moon Pie. The fellow on duty claimed to be the owner and I took him at his word. I asked where Quick Stop # 1 was. He said, “Oh, there ain’t no number 1.” I asked why he named this one Quick Stop Number 2 if there was no number 1. He said, “I wanted Lane City to sound progressive.”
The main industry in lots of little towns like this is a county speed trap and they had one in Lane City for years that did in fact raise enough money to serve as the main industry. It was sort of like the little cross roads town in the “Big Thicket” of deep East Texas that had a constable that drove his own old pick-up because the county was too poor to buy him anything better. But he got that “progressive” feeling like Quick Stop #2.
He hauled in a junk, black sedan, set it up on blocks, leaned two tires on one side, painted one door white, put a fish bowl upside down on top with a battery operated flashing red light inside, and when cars came roaring through the unexpected trap, doing 75 in a 30 mph zone, he stood beside the car in Texas Ranger type uniform wearing a 45 pistol in his holster, pointing a hair dryer at them. He had a deputy 100 yards down the road flagging the offenders and giving tickets. Justice was served. The constable ran for sheriff and won by a landslide … so they say in the Big Thicket.
