The following stories may or may not be true

Doc Blakely

I consider Wharton County my home. I lived in that rich, fertile land for half a century and loved every minute of it.

My wife and I raised a family there, two boys. We did not belong to an organized religious group, we were Methodists, but they were a forgiving lot that never even blinked an eye when a member held things up while he made change from the collection plate. We were there when the congregation voted to build that new church with the tallest soaring steeple topped by a cross in town.

