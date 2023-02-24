Chamber Banquet approaching fast

We are on the home stretch of preparing for our 104th Chamber Banquet set for Thursday, March 9.
We are on the home stretch of preparing for our 104th Chamber Banquet set for Thursday, March 9.
We continue to sell tickets and seek table sponsors, with a deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Our honorees this year will be Baird Properties, Russ Baird – Business of the Year 2023, Fritz Zarate – Educator of the Year 2023, and Karen Smith – Community Service Award 2023.
We thank our board members and volunteer team for the hard work to prepare and carry out our annual banquet. And we thank the folks who purchased tickets and all of our table sponsors. Those contributions continue to allow us to recognize our business community and provide sufficient funds to fulfill our mission of a better Wharton. Here are our sponsors thus far:
2023 Gold Tables
Constellation Energy, McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen, Mid-Coast Title Co., OakBend Medical Center, Schulz Insurance Agency, Wharton County Junior College, Wharton Journal-Spectator, My Storehouse Mini Storage, and Hudgins-Groover Real Estate.
2023 Silver Tables
Edward Jones – Chad Faucett, Community Bank/Stellar Bank, Cutting Edge Barbershop, Hinze’s Bar-B-Que/Hinzes Country Kitchen, Maxim Production Co., Plaza Theatre, Wharton Economic Development Corporation, Wied Realty – Wharton, Wadler, Perches, Hundl & Kerlick, Wharton Ford, MEHOP, Prosperity Bank – Wharton, City of Wharton, 96 Country, Johnna Sheek CPA PLLC, Baird Properties, Roberson Air Conditioning, TripleOakPower/Fengate, Pekar’s Body Shop, Flowers It Is, Boys and Girls Club of Wharton, JM Eagle, Run Your Race Leadership Consulting Services, A2J Construction LLC – David Bowlin, The First State Bank, Mary Louise Dobson Foundation, Nan Ya Plastics Corp. USA, and Wharton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
