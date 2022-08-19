Dear Editor,
Democrats, with absolutely no support from Republicans, have just passed and President Joe Biden has just signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Dear Editor,
National Public Radio’s Living on Earth radio program calls it “historic climate legislation.” Living on Earth reporters said it was the “first serious federal legislation to address the climate crisis.” (KUHF 88.7, Aug. 13)
His signature on the IRA follows his signing of two other significant bills recently. One bill is the PACT Act which the president described as “… the most significant law our nation has ever passed to help millions of veterans who are exposed to toxic substances during their military services.”
Twenty-five Republican senators who had previously voted for the bill almost thwarted its enactment when they opposed its final passage because they were in a snit because of the impending passage of the IRA. Fortunately, pressure from veterans’ organizations and comedian Jon Stewart embarrassed them into finally voting for the bill.
The second bill is the CHIPS and Science Act (voted for by 219 Democrats and 24 Republicans [Roll Call website July 28] in the U.S. House and, in the U.S. Senate by 47 Democrats and 17 Republicans [Roll Call website July 27]). The bill will close the gap in computer chip research and production between the United States and China.
I bring all of this up because if a person has limited news sources and, especially, if they lend credence to some of the unsourced and undocumented rants regularly appearing in the Letters to the Editor, they may believe that Democrats do nothing except open borders to illegal immigrants (if this were true, we wouldn’t be experiencing a 4% unemployment rate.)
And, there’s more – Biden’s American Rescue Plan of 2021 which provided stimulus to aid the recovery from the COVID pandemic and associated recession and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill (remember President Trump’s seemingly weekly “infrastructure weeks” with absolutely no passed legislation?).
President Joe Biden and the Democrats have a record of legislation not matched by the G.W. Bush or Trump administrations.
Is everything rosy? No. Passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would have gone a long way to protect our democracy from the Republican assault waged under the umbrella of the Big Lie that Trump won the 2020 election. Also, inflation caused by the speedy recovery from the COVID recession, pent-up demand for goods and services and supply chain problems have caused suffering particularly in the lower tier of our economy.
Republicans could help to reduce suffering with actions like helping to extend the Child Tax Credit but that’s not their thing. Their thing is passing bills that help the wealthy evade paying their fair share of taxes.
We face numerous problems such as school safety and finance, health care, and climate change. Looking to Republicans for solutions is magical thinking that ignores the past 20 years of legislative performance. It’s not always pretty but Democrats get the job done.
Jeffrey Dixon
Wharton
