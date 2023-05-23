When my career was still not unfolding I didn’t realize how Lady Luck was riding shotgun on my journey. My old Daddy used to tell me, “Give a man luck and hockey will do for brains.” Hockey was a term used, in my day, as a more polite word for organic compost they now sell at Tractor Supply. “
I was lucky enough during the Korean War to be of age for the draft but my number just wasn’t coming up. I wanted to experience the military but not for a long time. Redd Foxx used to say, “I knew I was going to have to go. I’ve still got splinters under my fingernails where they drug me off the back porch. Five of us went at the same time from my home town, me and four MP’s. They taught us to attack or retreat at the sound of a bugle. One day in a battle they sounded retreat. I retreated so far back I ran into a General.”
I wanted to get my duty to my country over with but I didn’t want to sign up for 3 years. If you were drafted you only had to serve 2 years. Then a buddy of mine signed up for 3 years and wrote me that was a mistake because he could have “volunteered” for the draft and they would have moved his number up to the top of the list and gone in for only two. Again luck played a part. I went to the court house and told them to draft me now. They did, so fast, with such a vacuum, even my tracks disappeared. Little did I know that the war was winding down so I spent 2 years without combat but eligible for the G.I. Bill. Fast forward a year and I had $600 in the bank so my wife and one child were rich enough to enroll at Sam Houston State Teachers College (now State University) with the U.S. Army paying the bills, sort of. I got a job managing a registered Hereford ranch which didn’t pay me any money but I got an old dairy barn to remodel as our house in my spare time and the owner paid my bills, let me have a garden, and, a Jersey milk cow which I could breed to one of his high dollar bulls. Since I was majoring in Agricultural Education it worked out pretty well. We also got permission to add an old horse that would both work cattle and pull a garden plow. We named him Charlie Horse.
By overloading each semester, and going to summer school as well, I was able to finish 4 years of college in 2 years and 8 months. I didn’t do this because I had a high I.Q. In fact we had to take an I.Q. test in one of my courses and I tested out as “Average.” My friend Jake, in the same class, from Cranfills Gap, Tx scored in the Genius category. I always made a higher score than Jake. I was on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Jake was not, but explained it away. He said, “It’s obvious why you do better than me. It’s them multiple choice test questions, you are an overachiever, and one lucky son of a gun.” I had to agree.
