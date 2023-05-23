When my career was still not unfolding I didn’t realize how Lady Luck was riding shotgun on my journey. My old Daddy used to tell me, “Give a man luck and hockey will do for brains.” Hockey was a term used, in my day, as a more polite word for organic compost they now sell at Tractor Supply. “

I was lucky enough during the Korean War to be of age for the draft but my number just wasn’t coming up. I wanted to experience the military but not for a long time. Redd Foxx used to say, “I knew I was going to have to go. I’ve still got splinters under my fingernails where they drug me off the back porch. Five of us went at the same time from my home town, me and four MP’s. They taught us to attack or retreat at the sound of a bugle. One day in a battle they sounded retreat. I retreated so far back I ran into a General.”

