Sign up soon for Lunch and Learn

This coming Friday, Aug. 19, will be the final day to reserve tickets for the Wharton Chamber’s next Lunch and Learn.

Laurance Armour, general manager of Pierce Ranch, will tell us about the past, present, and future of the 150-year-old ranch just south of Wharton. And renewable energy will be the centerpiece of that future, with Acciona Energy Global presenting the second half the  program.

