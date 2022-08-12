Sign up soon for Lunch and Learn

This coming Friday, Aug. 19, will be the final day to reserve tickets for the Wharton Chamber’s next Lunch and Learn.
Laurance Armour, general manager of Pierce Ranch, will tell us about the past, present, and future of the 150-year-old ranch just south of Wharton. And renewable energy will be the centerpiece of that future, with Acciona Energy Global presenting the second half the program.
The Lunch and Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Simply Divine, 300 W. Milam St. Tickets are $10 and include a box lunch. For tickets, call us at 979-532-1862, or email us at helpdesk@whartonchamber.com, or buy direct at whartonchamber.com/lunch-and-learn, or come by the office at 225 N. Richmond Road.
Thank you to our sponsors: Mid-Coast Title Co., InsuranceNet, Wharton Journal-Spectator, H-E-B, My Storehouse Mini Storage, KULP Radio, Wharton County Junior College, and Constellation Energy.
Moving on, I’d like to revisit a column a couple of weeks ago – it created several interesting conversations. It was about the drag on life and commerce from junk emails. Among those expressing interest was Dr. Garland Novosad, who told me much of the nonsense came from one email account, sbcglobal. And after he explained is thoughts, I did my own checking and concurred – much of my own nonsense was also from sbcglobal, an account I have concluded I do not even use, even though it is still active.
And now for something completely different. Our chamber staff and volunteers assembled 85 goodie bags to distribute to new teachers to Wharton. Each bag was filled to the brim with donations from Wharton’s businesses and organizations. I think our businesses and organizations demonstrate a deep well of support for our students and teachers.
Donors included: Lions Club of Wharton, Lifestyle Vision, Custom Creations, Roberson Air Conditioning, OakBend Medical Center, The First State Bank, The Ranch Downtown, Cutting Edge Barber Shop, Wharton Eye Associates, Flowers It Is, Wharton Veterinary Clinic, Gary Krenek - Farmers Insurance, H-E-B, Mattress Discounters of Texas, Wharton County Junior College, Whataburger, Sparklight, Wharton County Crime Stoppers, Wharton Journal-Spectator, H&M Electrical Services, Sylvan Learning, Joe Southern, Iago Federated Church, and Gulf Coast CASA.
