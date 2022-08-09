Walker was the brightest color in the rainbow

Doc Blakely

I’ve met some colorful characters in my life.

If I had to select a color for them some would be green (as a gourd), some black (with dark secrets), some yellow (scared of their own shadow), some red (they’d charge the gates of Hades armed with a bucket of ice water) and every color of the rainbow. Among the most colorful was a gambler, I’ll call him Walker since he always drank Johnny Walker Red. He only drank on special occasions, like when he woke up in the morning.

