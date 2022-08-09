Walker was the brightest color in the rainbow

I’ve met some colorful characters in my life.
If I had to select a color for them some would be green (as a gourd), some black (with dark secrets), some yellow (scared of their own shadow), some red (they’d charge the gates of Hades armed with a bucket of ice water) and every color of the rainbow. Among the most colorful was a gambler, I’ll call him Walker since he always drank Johnny Walker Red. He only drank on special occasions, like when he woke up in the morning.
Walker always wore a suit and tie, topped off with a Lyndon Johnson style cowboy hat. His boots were high dollar alligator with a white inlay of Texas, front and back, and silhouettes of naked women on the sides. He always had his pant legs half way tucked. He smoked Cuban cigars and when he took that stogie out of his mouth it was with a flourish, worthy of Jackie Gleason.
Walker owned land, cattle, minerals, race horses and at one point in his life decided it would be good to invest in a strip dance club in Houston. This turned out to be such a lucrative business that he cloned more and visited them once a week to check on his investments and keep an eye on his merchandise.
In order to do this he hired a driver for his Cadillac, the one with the Longhorns on the hood and the Texas flag on the radio antennae. Walker didn’t drink and drive and since he always drank he never drove. Always one to encourage youth to lift themselves out of mediocrity, Walker hired (let’s call him Leonard), a 15-year-old high school boy, with a hardship driver’s license for the summer, as his driver.
Leonard’s hardship was that he was a Baptist, not by choice, but by accident of birth and therefore subject to certain rules laid down by the “Vatican” in Waco. Leonard’s mother did not know Walker drank since she had never seen him sober to establish a benchmark and gave permission for her son to drive the oilman to his various “business appointments.”
Leonard had a uniform, complete with black boots to the knees and a chauffer’s cap. He got to drive Walker to the four strip joints, open the car door and wait inside while Walker collected the receipts for the week.
Leonard would sit down on a chair in a dark corner and Walker, being the friendly sort, asked if he wanted a Margarita and a lap dance. Leonard asked, “What’s that?” but soon learned to abbreviate that to a one word response. After a few weeks of Leonard leaping out of bed to go to work, his mama got suspicious and discovered what was going on. She called Walker. Walker called Leonard and told him, “Sorry son, you can’t drive me anymore.”
Leonard said, “That’s OK Walker, I can’t sit down to drive anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.