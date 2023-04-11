Dear editor,
Recently read a letter from someone who commented about the United States being an international “laughingstock” and I find it puzzling that, given his evaluation, 1.5 million to 2.75 million people a year have been immigrating here.
Dear editor,
Recently read a letter from someone who commented about the United States being an international “laughingstock” and I find it puzzling that, given his evaluation, 1.5 million to 2.75 million people a year have been immigrating here.
Then he continues his usual utilization of Brandolini’s law and his “let’s throw crap at the wall” opinion rant with nothing to support his claims.
I find it amusing that he mentions Tokyo Rose, whose main purpose was to function as an agent provocateur for a nation we were fighting in World War II. Doesn’t he realize that he might as well be discussing Tucker Carlson as the mouthpiece for Republicans? But she was later exonerated. There is probably a moral or ethical difference between spouting propaganda because it is a matter of survival and knowingly lying night after night, complaining to your employer about it, supporting the overthrow of your own government, yet still taking the money, don’t you think?
Regarding the comments about “energy independence,” he might want to review and article from what is considered one of the most reliable sources of financial information around, Forbes Magazine. Also, many people do not realize that the “pump price” of gasoline is not tied to what it cost to produce it. It is based on the cost it will take to replace it. We have no control over the price of oil. We will never be able to complete in a market where our product costs $36/barrel to produce and it costs $9/barrel to produce in the Middle East.
Using up our own oil reserves is a complete fiasco, as the cost of producing more oil in the United States will require more and newer and costlier technology to recover a dwindling supply. OPEC will never have any trouble finding buyers for its oil and it has a whole lot more oil than we do. It becomes a classic move of “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” But you know, with renewable sources, oil price and supply become moot.
The immigrant fantasy “900% increase” is pure and utter fabrication. The only places I could find any information are all tabloids and white xian nationalist sites. What a mockery our supposedly Christian nation has made of this:
“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
Maybe it’s time to change it:
“I got mine, now you need to drag your butt back where you came from.” Never mind the fact that all of our ancestors except First Nations people are from immigrant stock.
As noted above about “Brandolini’s law” I have used up most of my allotted space to address only 3-4 of the author’s utterly BS comments. I’m sure there will be more of them, he has a great imagination.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
