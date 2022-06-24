List of famous Whartonians continues to grow

The list keeps growing of folks who come from Wharton and go on to be recognized for great things in the big, wide world.
Recently, there’s Roshunda Jones-Koumba, a 1999 graduate of Wharton High School. She received the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award at the 75th Annual Toney Awards. Jones-Koumba is a drama teacher at Houston’s G.W. Carver High School.
And recently, we wrote about coach Andrea Kearney, a Wharton product who is the head basketball coach at DeSoto High School, a 6A school near Dallas. Among many other achievements, she won back-to-back state championships at DeSoto. Let’s mention one other: she was named “coach of the year” by both the Dallas Morning News and the Texas High School Coaches Association.
And there are many others in the past who have long been recognized for excellence far beyond Wharton in Wharton’s history.
• Horton Foote (1916-2009) received Academy Awards for his screenplays for the 1962 film “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Tender Mercies.” Foote also received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “The Young Man From Atlanta.”
• Dan Rather was the CBS Evening News anchor whose Wharton home sits on the grounds of the Wharton County Historical Museum. He is well-known for his reporting during Hurricane Carla, the Vietnam War, and Watergate.
• Van Broughton Ramsey is a costume designer whose credits include Emmys for the “Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All” and “Lonesome Dove.”
From some published lists of some of other notables from Wharton, Texas:
• Bert Adams, baseball player.
• Jesse McI. Carter, United States Army Major General in World War I.
• Larry Dale, blues singer and guitarist.
• Thyra J. Edwards, journalist, social worker.
• Van G. Garrett, poet.
• Albert Clinton Horton, first Lieutenant Governor of Texas.
• Jim Kearney, quarterback, Prairie View A&M, Pro Football, NFL Kansas City Chiefs.
• Lamar Lathon, former professional football player.
• Leroy Mitchell, former professional football player, American Football League.
• Robert Parker, track and field coach.
• Carl Reynolds, professional baseball player.
• Memo Rodriguez, professional footballer for Houston Dynamo.
• Heath Sherman, former professional football player.
• David McCann “Mac” Sweeney, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
• Billy Waddy, NFL wide receiver.
And who did we miss? Let me know!
Let’s move on. We are welcoming three new members of the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
Oxygen Orchard, which improves water quality with oxygen infusion.
Acciona Energia, which in Wharton are the folks planning to build a solar farm in Wharton County.
And the Wharton County Junior College Foundation. Welcome all!
Meanwhile, we are busy at the chamber switching gears to our next event. We are coming off a very successful 13th Annual Citywide Garage Sale, with 68 entries, and now we are preparing for the 15th Annual Wharton Chamber Golf Tournament. The tournament will be Saturday, July 23. We are looking for sponsors, four-man scramble teams, and volunteers. This is a major fundraising event.
We are also preparing for a new operating year, which will be Oct. 1. And also occupying us is the groundwork for three more events this fall and winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.