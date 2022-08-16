Picture this: Planking as an Olympic sport

Whatever happened to planking?
It could have been popular during the pandemic. In case you’ve led a very sheltered life let me explain. Lie face down, with hands to your sides, in some ridiculous, precarious or unusual place and be very still, on a plank. Then have someone take your photo and post it on the Internet. That’s it! Sounds harmless but believe it or not, people have died performing this stunt.
One guy was planking on a handrail of a hotel balcony in Australia and fell seven stories. Finally, a sport that qualifies for the phrase, “It’s to die for!”
Another guy was planking on top of a police car. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and charged with PUI…Planking under the Influence. Even then he fared better than the fellow who planked in India on a bed of nails. His driver’s license photo now looks like bad HD reception on a TV screen.
Plankers are of all ages and genders. There is talk of converting it into an Olympic sport. I guess if they can have fencing, they can have planking. Girl plankers have a harder time finding a place to plank than boys because your body is supposed to be ramrod straight with your nose touching the ground.
Girls who can’t physically meet this requirement are for some reason more popular than those who can. Older people are in training to pull off the stunt by laying off their arthritis medicine and are getting “Lucky Stiff” awards at assisted living centers.
Contests are being conducted at child care centers as a precursor to nap time. The one who lies still the longest gets a custom fitted pacifier. So far the record is two seconds. Coaches and Trainers have their work cut out for them. The kids seem more inclined to the fetal position and whining, examples demonstrated often by the staff. In my day we didn’t have day care or planking. We had a quaint ritual called spanking. No photos were necessary but impressions still linger.
The craze was reported to have been invented in Northeast England by Gary Clarkson and Christian Langdon, in 1997, who called it, in quaint British understatement language, the “Lying Down Game.” Northeast England must be a real hoot. It spread to the rest of the world where it became known, in China as “Playing Dead,” in France as “On One’s Belly,” in West Virginia as “White Lightenin’ Blues” and Ireland as “He’ll be alright come daylight.”
But it was the Australians who popularized the term “planking.” I have some Aussie friends who told me of a young girl who was planking naked on the top of the front seat backrests of a convertible driven by her boyfriend on a Sydney freeway. As the car passed a family on their way to Sunday church a 5-year-old boy yelled, “Dad, did you see that? She wasn’t wearing her seat belt.”
