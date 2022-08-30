Old West twist in the Old World

There is a revival of the Old West, of all places in Europe!
I met a fellow from The Netherlands at a music festival here in Fredericksburg. I asked what he did for a living and he said in excellent English, “I’m a square dance and line dance instructor.” That reminded me of the Dizzy Dean story, if you don’t know exactly where to find The Netherlands. After his successful baseball career Dizzy became a sportscaster. He said, “Folks, I don’t know what’s happening but there is a fat lady in the VIP box behind home plate and she’s causing quite a commotion.” His co-host commented, “Diz, that’s the queen of The Netherlands. We were told she might attend.” Dizzy said, “The Netherlands, where’s zat?” “That’s Holland, Diz.” Dizzy, never at a loss for words said, “It’s OK folks. Don’t be alarmed, the fat lady is the queen of Holland.”
Well, things have changed in Holland. The “old country” now has square dance clubs everywhere with full time instructors. I don’t know how they can stand the noise.
“Cowboy hats and wooden boots, all join hands who give a hoot. Aleman left with your left hand, stick a finger in the dike when you can. Docey doe but don’t break a leg, we’ll all take a break at the Heineken keg.”
They like the traditional fiddle music as background with an occasional tuba and zither thrown in for color. For the line dancing, I was told they like to use a Norwegian fiddler who plays a Hardanger fiddle. This is like no fiddle you ever saw or heard. It has eight, sometimes nine strings, instead of the traditional four. Think of a two-story fiddle with four strings above the fingerboard and four, or sometimes five, below. The bottom strings resonate in “sympathy” with the ones being played to make a sound sort of like a cross between a bagpipe and a ruptured pipeline.
Anyway, line dancing is big in The Netherlands and the Old West music has created a whole new industry. Old West towns have sprung up as tourist attractions with board sidewalks, buildings with false fronts that look like the set of “Gunsmoke,” and even stables where horses are kept during the week.
Dutch cowboys drive out from Amsterdam, saddle up their ponies and ride into town for a night of merriment. They have gun fights in the streets with plastic water pistols then retreat to the Long Branch Saloon to make eyes at the saloon girls. One guy got so carried away he made a pass at his own wife.
But at some point a signal is given and line dancing erupts. They dance to unique tunes like the Netherlands Antilles March, the Curacao Shuffle and the West Indies Stomp. Dancing continues until the wee hours and always ends with Achy Breakey Heart. It puts a whole new spin on the phrase, “Let’s go Dutch.”
