Old West twist in the Old World

Doc Blakely

There is a revival of the Old West, of all places in Europe!

I met a fellow from The Netherlands at a music festival here in Fredericksburg. I asked what he did for a living and he said in excellent English, “I’m a square dance and line dance instructor.” That reminded me of the Dizzy Dean story, if you don’t know exactly where to find The Netherlands. After his successful baseball career Dizzy became a sportscaster. He said, “Folks, I don’t know what’s happening but there is a fat lady in the VIP box behind home plate and she’s causing quite a commotion.” His co-host commented, “Diz, that’s the queen of The Netherlands. We were told she might attend.” Dizzy said, “The Netherlands, where’s zat?” “That’s Holland, Diz.” Dizzy, never at a loss for words said, “It’s OK folks. Don’t be alarmed, the fat lady is the queen of Holland.”

