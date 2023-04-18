The monotony and joy of going in circles

Liz Moreno

As I sit at my computer, I look out the window and watch little sparrows go round and round and round on the free-hanging bird feeder.

Curiously enough, they seem to enjoy it. Sometimes, they get caught up in the movement, like a person can get caught up in a turnstile for a revolving door. But they hop on and hop off without much effort and they take the ride several times a day.

