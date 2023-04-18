The monotony and joy of going in circles

As I sit at my computer, I look out the window and watch little sparrows go round and round and round on the free-hanging bird feeder.
Curiously enough, they seem to enjoy it. Sometimes, they get caught up in the movement, like a person can get caught up in a turnstile for a revolving door. But they hop on and hop off without much effort and they take the ride several times a day.
When I first realized what the birds were doing, it reminded me of the way hamsters have little wheels in their cages. It seems those wheels are only there to entertain the hamsters. Like the birds, the hamsters go round and round and round. Then I thought about all the energy they put out and have no reward for their efforts.
Philippians 2:16: Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.
People are so much like the little critters in creation. Children have always loved to ride merry-go-rounds. My friends and I rode them until we could not stand straight and we always went back for more. The only reward we received for going in circles was a lightheaded feeling and maybe a round of nausea.
Aren’t we like this in real life, too? We get caught in the trap of repeating an old habit and expect different outcomes. Society has a saying: Keep doing what you have been doing and you will get what you have always been getting. If you are a little sparrow, you get the fun of going in circles. If you are hamster, you keep getting nowhere by chasing yourself.
Although some things by their very nature are repetitious, life doesn’t have to be that way. Sometimes people need to step out in faith to broaden their horizons. It takes courage to break old habits. It takes courage to think a different direction.
It sounds like I’m being very critical of repetitious activity, but there is another side to that coin. The favorable side is that of faithfulness. So many times, we get caught up in the monotony of a task that we forget that there is a reward for consistency. The “same ole, same ole” indicates boredom, but the Lord of all is looking for someone who tries to please him with their actions.
If you realize that fact, and live accordingly, you may qualify for the Master to say unto you – Well done, my Good and faithful servant.
Matthew 25:21: His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.
