My favorite movie of all time is Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.”
Space is cool, sure, but my love for this film stems from its ability to make me feel every possible emotion at one point or another.
It’s thrilling, mysterious and heart-wrenching in a way that has gripped me since the first time I hit play - and every time since.
If you haven’t seen it, find a way to. It’s a long watch, but I recently had a friend call me after a screening of the film in tears over how it moved him. I promise it’s worth your time.
In the movie, Matthew McConaughey’s character stumbles upon a secret NASA project to save a dying human race by setting out across the universe in search of habitable planets to leave Earth, which is rapidly becoming untenable as the soil can no longer bear crops.
Operation Lazarus, as it is called in the film, involves astronauts setting out on expeditions to a few known planets across the cosmos that may or may not be able to support life and then going into a state of hibernation until a second team of astronauts can come and wake them up to establish a colony.
Lazarus, of course, is a story of coming back from the dead, of resurrection.
In the world of conservation, Lazarus has its own meaning; finding a species that had before been thought of as extinct.
There are many examples of finding specimens we thought had disappeared forever.
The coelacanth, a prehistoric fish which previously only existed in fossil records, is perhaps the most famous example of a species “coming back from the dead” after it was rediscovered off the coast of Africa early in the 20th century.
So is the crested gecko, thought to have vanished before a population was discovered on the island of New Caledonia in 1994. I now even have one as a pet in my home!
There are also many species who have long been rumored to still be around, despite their extinct status. Think of animals like the thylacine (or Tasmanian tiger), the Yangtze River dolphin or the ivory-billed woodpecker.
But have you heard of the quagga?
The quagga was a species of zebra that inhabited the plains of South Africa, and on this day in 1883, the last known specimen died in a zoo in The Netherlands.
It was distinct for its striping pattern on its neck that faded into a solid red-brown color on its body and was ruthlessly hunted into extinction.
But does that mean it’s gone forever?
DNA analysis on quagga specimens revealed it is nearly genetically identical to the modern-day plains zebra, which is a fairly common species on the continent.
It’s so similar, in fact, that in the 1980’s a group of biologists in South Africa embarked on what is known as The Quagga Project.
The idea is simple - selectively breed plains zebras in a way that promotes the passing on of genes that create a similar striping pattern.
Here’s the crazy part - it’s working.
By March of 2016, The Quagga Project had resulted in a population of 116 animals across 10 locations. Of those 116 animals, six display the desired reduced striping pattern, with the goal to reach a number of 50 to release in a protected area within their former natural habitat.
While living in Arizona, I had the unbelievable fortune of seeing a pair of California condors from the south rim of the Grand Canyon.
At the time I was born, that species was functionally extinct in the wild.
We still had living specimens in captivity, of course, and breeding and reintroduction efforts have somewhat restored the condor’s population to just under 350 in the wild.
So to see two of the 350 birds that exist in their natural habitat was breathtaking for me. Never thought I’d be one to be brought to tears by the sight of a bird, but nonetheless there I was.
But to bring a species back that had existed in no capacity on Earth for well over a century? How remarkable is that?
So here’s to The Quagga Project and the hopes they can add one more to the list of Lazarus species.
I wonder what could be next...
