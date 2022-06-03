If they are going to raise our property appraisals then why don’t they fix our streets?
This is a reasonable question that many homeowners are asking as both their tax statements and property appraisals continue to skyrocket.
It is extremely important for property owners to carefully review their most recent tax statement to discover which entities are lowering tax rates and which institutions are raising them. Make no mistake, everyone’s property tax burden is the result of two things – tax rates and your appraisal, which are multiplied together. When property appraisals increase tax levies should go down, unless someone is raising your taxes.
For years, your Wharton County Commissioner’s Court has adopted the state’s No New Revenue Tax Rate that is formulated to maintain local tax collections on existing property at or near the same dollar amount as the preceding budget year.
To be clear, your precinct commissioners have only increased tax collections on existing property one time in the past decade. In 2020, the state legislature restructured the 23rd District Court requiring local taxpayers to fund those operations along with added expenses of a pending capital murder trial, attorneys for indigent defendants, and increases in employee health insurance and retirement contributions.
Our Wharton County budget can be viewed online at www.co.wharton.tx.us. In the current 2022 budget year, your elected commissioner’s court lowered countywide tax collections on existing property by $56,759. In 2021, the county reduced tax revenues on existing property by $71,206. In 2019, the court approved an $808,462 tax decrease on existing property from the preceding 2018 budget.
Where does our Wharton County tax levy rank among Texas’ 254 counties?
Our current $ .42479 property tax levy is the 189th lowest of Texas’ 254 counties. Our county’s 41,670 residents makes us the state’s 80th largest in population. Relationally, Wharton County’s population ranks amongst the state’s top 30% while our local property tax comes in at or near the bottom 25%.
Is the commissioners court involved in property appraisals?
No. The Central Appraisal District is the sole entity responsible for fairly determining the value of all real and business personal property within Wharton County. The CAD is a subdivision of the State of Texas.
Is there a 10% statutory cap on homestead property valuations?
Yes and no. Your property’s taxable value cannot increase by more than 10% annually …but that does not prevent your home’s appraised value from climbing much higher. In fact, some media has reported up to 30% increases in statewide appraised valuations. While your home’s taxable value is capped at 10% this year, there is a strong likelihood the remaining increase in home valuation could be incorporated into next year’s assessment along with whatever new improvements get reported.
Why do hardworking people have to pay the government to keep their homes?
For decades, the Texas State Budget has failed to provide adequate funding for public education, the judicial system, jails, and a number of other recently added state mandated services. Unless some new funding mechanism is approved, state legislators will continue to rely on homeowner property taxes to fund local services like medical care for county jail inmates, more attorneys for indigent defendants, and increased testing and student reporting in public schools.
My fellow citizens, if you feel your property tax appraisals are too high then you should protest it. Please remember when contacting the Central Appraisal District to be patient and considerate as those helping you are many of our friends and neighbors. They are hardworking, well-trained people who are doing their best to follow the guidelines and adhere to the formulas and policies mandated to them by state officials. In filing your protest, please remember you are there protesting your home’s appraised value, not your tax bill.
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
The following is a five-year comparison showing how Wharton County’s tax levy has decreased as property appraisals have risen. The third column shows a trend of reductions in countywide tax collections on existing property.
Change in Existing
Appraised Values Tax Rate Property Collections
2018 $3,570,695,259 $0.47500 ($1,097,762)
2019 $3,395,673,269 $0.47396 ($ 808,462)
2020 $3,678,719,131 $0.46240 $777,598
2021 $3,723,887,194 $0.45869 ($71,206)
2022 $4,061,721,395 $0.42479 ($56,759)
