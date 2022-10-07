There’s lots of fun things happening this fall

The best thing about fall in South Texas is it’s the season for outdoor fun!
If you’re reading this on Saturday, be sure to come out to Wharton for the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair. I’m planning to be there and hope to see a lot of you downtown as well.
Texas Renaissance Festival
This weekend marks the start of the Texas Renaissance Festival. It runs every weekend through November. I know it’s not a local event, but as a major regional festival it’s something you’ve got to experience, at least once. Located north of Magnolia at Todd Mission, TRF is bringing new acts and new attractions this year with a focus on pirate booty – in more ways than one!
The 21-and-over burlesque show Tease of the Seas joins the Chaste Treasures singing trio, The Minstrel Raven, who tells tales of pirates and taverns, and Lester Jesterson as new acts this year. Be sure to check out the new 500-seat Thirsty Pirate for brews and continuous shows.
TRF veterans and virgins can also look forward to new activities like escape rooms (by reservation only), and 16 new vendors, including a wine tasting at Odin’s Table, a new venue.
You can “lift up thy cares” in character during the eight themed weekends, including this weekend’s Octoberfest, followed by 1001 Dreams (Oct. 15-16), Pirate Adventure (Oct. 22-23), All Hallows Eve (Oct. 29-30), Heroes and Villains (Nov. 5-6), Barbarian Invasion (Nov. 12-13), Highland Fling (Nov. 19-20), and Celtic Christmas (Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27). You joust don’t want to miss all the fun!
Wings Over Houston
Take flight Oct. 29-20 at Ellington Airport for the return of Wings Over Houston, one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious airshows. Returning this year are the Navy’s Blue Angels.
The six Navy and Marine demonstration pilots fly the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. I’ve seen them several times and each time is a huge thrill!
Among the numerous attractions at the weekend show is the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-seat, multi-mission fighter with the ability to switch from an air-to-ground to air-to-air role at the touch of a button.
Mix intensity, passion, and personality with Extreme Flight. Patrick McAlee is a professional airshow pilot who maneuvers his Pitts S1-S, nicknamed the “Blue Demon,” to a choreographed music playlist.
One of my favorites is “Tora Tora Tora,” the Commemorative Air Force’s recreation of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Featuring vintage aircraft from World War II, the demonstration is a living history lesson intended as a memorial to all the soldiers on both sides who gave their lives for their countries. With bombing runs, dog fights, and numerous explosions, this is a real crowd pleaser!
There are numerous static displays, vendors, food booths and more to see and experience. There is more to do and see than you can take in on one day. Buy tickets and learn more at www.wingsoverhouston.com.
Houston Astros
Let’s face it, the Houston Astros are the hottest team in baseball and are gearing up for the playoffs. I’d be stunned if they don’t return to the World Series. I got to photograph the World Series in 2019 and it is one of the most memorable experiences of my life. If you get a chance to catch the Astros this post-season, I highly recommend it.
Also, the Astros Triple A team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, are once again decorating Constellation Field for the Holiday of Lights. Plus, just announced, they will host the Savannah Bananas in March. Both events will provide memorable experiences.
Local events
There are a lot of local events going on, so be sure to check out our Dateline calendar to stay informed of everything. A couple items of note include the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s Party Under the Bridge on Oct. 20 at Dinosaur Park.
Mark Tuesday, Nov. 22, on your calendar for the annual Holiday Parade. I’m looking forward to getting into the spirit of the season with this one!
Make a getaway across time on Oct. 22 to George Ranch Historical Park in Richmond for Texian Market Days. My friends and I will be there in period dress doing demonstrations of the 1836 Texas Revolution. There will be many other time periods covered with lots to see and do.
Just for fun
With Halloween coming up, I’m reminded that a trip to the National Museum of Funeral History is well worth a visit. You can easily day trip this, as it is located in Houston at 415 Barren Springs Drive. It’s educational and entertaining and one of the area’s best kept secrets. I’ve been there twice and am anxious to go again.
With the 50th anniversary of the last moon landing coming up in December, and NASA’s efforts to return to the moon, a visit to Space Center Houston is always in order. I’ve renewed my membership and hope to visit many times in the next several months, especially this fall when they have the Galaxy of Lights.
Brazos Bend State Park
As a member of the Brazos Bend State Park Volunteer Organization, I would be remiss if I failed to mention that this is prime time for camping and alligator viewing. The weather is perfect to bring the giant reptiles on shore for sunning and there are plenty of mommas and their hatchlings to see. Of course, there are many other birds and animals to view and some wonderful trails to hike.
I know this list just scratches the surface of activities in our area and region, but it’s enough to keep anyone busy. There is no excuse to not have fun this fall in South Texas, so get out and have a great time.
Joe Southern is the managing editor of the Wharton Journal-Spectator and the East Bernard Express. He can be reached at news@journal-spectator.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.