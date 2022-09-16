Dear editor,
There is currently an interesting meme making the rounds on the internet.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear editor,
There is currently an interesting meme making the rounds on the internet.
“It’s telling that the last two Democratic presidents began their presidencies with a ‘Recovery Act’ and a ‘Rescue Plan’ because their inheritances from their Republican predecessors were so catastrophic.”
Then I opened the paper and read a rant criticizing President Biden’s accurate characterization of some political entities as having less than traditional American values and advocating a strong authoritarian, religious, right-wing government. Somehow the writer equated this criticism to the Democrats attempting to create a one-party government.
Ironically, I recall a bunch of armed people in Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021, violently attacking government security forces, breaking in to the Capitol, and attempting to stop the legal proceedings in progress counting the previously certified electoral votes and declaring the results as official. Their plan was to in, broadest terms, have the election overturned and have their preferred candidate declared the winner – in other words, overthrow the government.
Their preference was a continuation of the presidency of an authoritarian, right-wing, promoter of cultural supremacy of a specific group.
Kind of reminded me of an earlier historic event I know about. In 1923, a group of people were organized to overthrow their government. Fortunately, they were as poorly organize as the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were and they failed. Their leader was imprisoned for five years where he wrote his magnum opus, “Mein Kampf.” He became quite popular and developed an authoritarian, right-wing system of government and social organization promoting the supremacy of a specific group, Aryan.
To me, this sounds like more of a plan for a “one party” government than anything the Democrats have done. There is one key thing to remember about the difference of the two political parties: The Republicans are the party of “me!”. The Democrats are the party of
“we!”
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.