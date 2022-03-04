Blue ribbons, funnel cakes and mutton busting are all on tap for the 46th Annual Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition slated for April 22-30.
For over a century, county fairs have entertained generations of Texans with their livestock shows, rodeos, dances, parades, pageants and pie contests. They are the ultimate venue for building friendships among neighbors, educating our youth, and celebrating the unique culture and heritage of our communities.
Most of the original county fairs were organized, funded, and sponsored by local commissioners courts with the majority of their festivities taking place on county-owned land. As time passed, the management of county fairs transitioned to nonprofit organizations that shared a continued interest in tradition, livestock, and educating our youth.
Today, Texas is home to 205 county fairs. The longest-running fair (1881) is the Gillespie County Fair held in Fredericksburg each August. One of our state’s largest county fairs takes place in neighboring Brazoria County where local officials welcome over 250,000 people during their 10-day Brazoria County Fair each October.
The Wharton Youth Fair was one of Wharton County’s earliest annual festivities. It was organized by local businessmen who recognized that younger generations needed a place to exhibit and sell their animal projects. The earliest fairs were supported by the Wharton County Commissioners Court and the main activities were held on what is now part of the campus grounds of Wharton County Junior College. In 1963, the county commissioners decided to withdraw their funding and the Wharton Youth Fair closed.
During the ensuing decade, a livestock show and accompanying events were held at the Precinct 4 County Barn in Pierce. In early 1976, area youth leaders began to transition the fair’s management into a privately funded non-profit corporation and relocated the WCYF’s annual festivities to its current permanent location in Crescent.
This April marks the 46th anniversary of our prestigious Wharton County Youth Fair and Exposition. Our current fair board is committed to honoring the lasting legacy of prior generations that believed we should all join in support of local educational programs and youth activities related to agriculture, livestock production, and associated industries.
In 1978, the WCYF board funded its first two academic scholarships which have since blossomed into more than $1.3 million in local awards. The WCYF Scholarship Program is just one of the many ways that countywide residents and local business owners continue crafting opportunities for the youth of our county.
A recent article in the County magazine, published by Texas Association of Counties, states that county fairs contribute approximately $70 million per year to the youths and families who participate. A steer may only have a market value of $1,200, but at a county fair, investors will pay a premium of $6,000 or $10,000, knowing that it’s 500 to 600 percent over what the animal is worth, just because they want to support these youths.
In closing, one would be remiss if failing to recognize the tireless efforts of generations of current and past volunteers who have given of their time, talents, and finances to keep our local fair moving forward. Make no mistake, there would not be a fair without volunteers.
To those new to the area, our Wharton County Youth Fair hosts a livestock show, rodeo, carnival, concerts, and competitive events where neighbors face off for the best quilt, cake, photograph or jar of peach jelly. It’s a safe and friendly place where we show that we work hard and we play hard and that we appreciate the heritage that our forefathers left us. Our local fair is an annual celebration of sharing traditions and solidifying community spirit. Friendships will be made, families will be strengthened, and character will be built. April 22-30 … see you at the fair!
As your county judge, my primary objective continues to be preparing Wharton County for the future while always maintaining our unique small-town way of life.
