2022 Alzheimer’s facts and figures 

The Alzheimer’s Association annual Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report is out for 2022 and shows more Americans living with Alzheimer’s; an estimated 6.5 million nationally, including over 400,000 in Texas.
That number is expected to increase to 490,000 by 2025. Additionally, over one million Texans provided 1.769 billion hours of unpaid Alzheimer’s care, valued at $25.9 billion.
Texas is one of five states with the highest projected prevalence of Alzheimer’s based on 2020 numbers, joining California, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania.
Medicaid costs of caring for people with Alzheimer’s in Texas is estimated at $3.2 billion. By 2025, these costs are projected to increase by 23.3%. The total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia was estimated at $377,621 in 2021 dollars.
Outside of those numbers, over 10,000 Texans died from Alzheimer’s or its complications in 2019. In fact, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Deaths due to Alzheimer’s have more than doubled between 2000 and 2019.
There are glimmers of light on the horizon, though.
Aducanumab, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, came out last year and is the first drug to address the underlying biology of the disease. Besides that, there are currently 104 treatments in development and potentially moving closer to review for approvals after clinical trials.
We still have a distance to go. Please visit ALZ.org to learn more about this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Facts and Figures report and get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s. You can view and download the 2022 Facts and Figures report at www.alz.org/facts.
Scott Finley was the media relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Texas. He left to take another position and this is his final column
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.