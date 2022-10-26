Dear editor,
Dear editor,
It occurs to me, approaching the mid-term elections, that the Republican Party has become a group of Tories.
They want their religious perspective to become law at the expense of citizens’ rights.
They only want certain people to vote.
If they do not like the outcome of an election, they declare fraud.
They monger fear of immigrants and others in our society. They foster anger along racial lines.
They seek to improve the wealth of those at the very top at the expense of everyone else.
They seek to put all the power in the hands of those at the very top of the capitalist ladder, rather than have citizens govern and restrain unbridled money-making.
Yep, Republicans are the Tories. They are conservative. They support a man who lost an election but falsely declared the outcomes fraudulent. They have celebrated religious beliefs becoming the law of the land. They do not support the civil rights of anyone other than their chosen group.
They even talk about a Constitutional Convention to rewrite our Constitution so that it aligns with autocracies, not democracies. They oppose supporting other nations fighting for freedom and democracy. They oppose our membership in organizations that defend democracy and hold autocracies at bay. I can in no way see the signers of the Declaration of Independence supporting anything they stand for.
Please vote on Nov. 8. Please vote for our democracy. Be wise and careful: Be a patriot. The Tories are coming, and they want to take our democracy away.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
