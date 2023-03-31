Danevang was Danish Capital of Texas

Beginning in 1894 about 100 Danish families who had been living in the Midwest migrated to Wharton County.
The land here was flat and covered with prairie grass. Farmers soon found that the crops they had raised in Denmark (grains) did not do well here; there were lean years when some families left Texas forever. Those who stayed, though, discovered that cotton did well and that they could be successful.
In 1895 a Lutheran congregation was established in Danevang, led by the Rev. F.L. Grundtvig. The first services were held in the Mads and Maren Andersen home. Danish pastors came from Europe to minister to the community while a meeting hall was being constructed.
In 1907 a sanctuary was completed, featuring a painting of St. Ansgar baptizing a child and a 1,700-pound bell, which could be heard from miles around. In 1945, the church was destroyed during a storm, replaced by an Army chapel constructed on site. The first burial in the adjacent cemetery was that of Maren Andersen; other burials include servicemen from the Civil War through World War II.
Visitors to Danevang should spend some time at the site and in the museum and gift shop.
