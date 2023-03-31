Danevang was Danish Capital of Texas

Beginning in 1894 about 100 Danish families who had been living in the Midwest migrated to Wharton County.

The land here was flat and covered with prairie grass. Farmers soon found that the crops they had raised in Denmark (grains) did not do well here; there were lean years when some families left Texas forever. Those who stayed, though, discovered that cotton did well and that they could be successful.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.