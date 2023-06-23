My mother was the story teller in our family.
As the oldest daughter with four siblings, she no doubt was the one with the most memories; and she often told my brother and me old family stories and bits and pieces of her Wendish family history. How accurate the stories and the history were, she told them as gospel truth.
According to my mother’s telling of family history, her maternal grandparents owned a farm somewhere in the vicinity of Lincoln, Fedor, and Lexington, Texas (I have been there many times, but cannot remember the exact location).
My grandmother’s father died when she was a small child, so I am sure the grandfather my mother told about was actually my grandma’s stepfather, though no distinction was ever made between his children and his step children.
To me, the most memorable thing about the farm was the huge native-pecan tree grove which became my grandmother’s when her parents died.
It was this native-pecan tree grove that provided my mother with the most re-tellable story. About the possibility of old Spanish treasure!
She believed it was buried somewhere in the native-pecan grove. Maybe. Maybe not.
El Camino Real de los Tejas, also known as the Old San Antonio Road, seems, in the 1800’s to have woven into the larger and more ancient Old Spanish Trail, which spans multi-States from Coast to Coast.
The Old Spanish Trail makes its entry into Texas at Beaumont, then goes through Houston and San Antonio before exiting Texas by way of El Paso. I doubt that the variations and permutations of the famous old “Road” have ever been fully mapped. It began as the original trail blazed by the Spanish Conquistadors and Missionaries.
My mother believed that the Old San Antonio Road/Old Spanish Trail ran through our family’s native-pecan tree grove. Maybe it did. Maybe it didn’t.
But her grandfather used to tell her about Spanish symbols carved into the trees, that if one could interpret, could lead to buried Spanish treasure. Pecan trees live from 75 to 250 years, and the carvings would stay visible as scars until the tree dies.
When my grandmother’s family was living on the farm, there was much interest in, and talk about, buried Spanish treasure, with even books published on the subject. My mother told of how intruders would dig for treasure in the family pecan grove, often digging under the trees with the Spanish carvings on them.
She said her grandfather was so angry about this, that one day he took an axe and chopped down all the trees with markings and eventually used them for firewood.
There were no more strangers digging on family property after that! Who knows? Maybe they were symbols leading to buried Spanish treasure. Maybe not.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC Teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
