Someone recently asked me, “Do you see me?”
The answer was obvious because I did “see” him, but then he asked, “Do you really SEE me?”
He went on to say, “Do you see what’s inside of me, my hopes, my dreams, my fears, my insecurities, my abilities?”
Whoa! That was a loaded question and I began to think of all the ways a person longs to be seen.
When I pass someone selling something outside of a store and I am not in the market to buy, I intentionally don’t “see” him or her. It’s the same look people give me when they don’t want to hear my spiel about looking at my books. I realize not everyone is a potential customer, so I don’t take the rejection personally.
But there are times when not “seeing” someone shows a lack of compassion or insight.
It’s easy to think that because someone is homeless that they are homeless by choice. But taking the time to interact with them helps to understand their predicament. Maybe it was caused by a financial disaster, like job loss or divorce or bankruptcy or health problems.
James 2:8 If you really keep the royal law found in Scripture, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” you are doing right 2: 9. But if you show favoritism, you sin and are convicted by the law as lawbreakers.
Sometimes it is caused by our own attitudes of being better than someone else. It may be that we are more educated than another person and we let that become a deciding factor in our relationships. Or it could be snobbery in reverse - thinking that because we are not as educated or financially well off that we have nothing in common with another class of people. As children of God, we can’t be held captive to the thought that God should “bless our four and no more,”
Romans 2:11 For there is no respect of persons with God.
Think of the examples of people in the Bible who were not “seen” as God saw them. One of the top examples is David, who became the King of Israel. When the prophet Samuel came to anoint him to be the second King of Israel, his dad Jesse was reluctant to tell Samuel that he had another son. That’s when he was reminded that God does not look on outward appearance.
1 Samuel 16: 7… People look at the outward appearance, but the LORD looks at the heart.”
Think back to the story of Joseph, the much-loved son of Jacob. He was a dreamer who trusted God even though his brothers sold him into slavery. What if you had seen him working as a servant in Potipher’s house? Worse yet, if you dealt with him as a prisoner in Pharaoh’s prison? Would you have recognized him as someone God had chosen for the important purpose of saving a nation? But God used him in spite of the horrid circumstances.
Exodus 45:7 But God sent me ahead of you to preserve for you a remnant on earth and to save your lives by a great deliverance. 45:8 “So then, it was not you who sent me here, but God.”
If you can learn how to see people, and really SEE them, you have an insight into the heart of God. And if you think the real you is NOT being seen, then you need to rethink thoughts about yourself and start seeing yourself as God sees you. He does care and He has chosen you for whatever task He has assigned you, whether you are rich or poor or educated or not. Trust Him.
Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
